No. Of course they’re not. But remember what happened the last time the Celtics beat the Magic by 30?

There were several players who delivered impressive performances, like Isaiah Thomas’ game-high 21 points which was the 30th straight game he had 20 or more points – a feat that had not been done by a Celtic since Kevin McHale in 1986 – three years before Thomas was even born. But few stood out as much as Zeller’s strong performance after having missed his previous 11 games with sinus issues that at times made him disoriented and light-headed. He finished with 10 points while making his first five shots from the field.

CSNNE

So Tyler Zeller’s back–and it will be interesting to see if some of his rugged play there toward the end of December was due to that sinus/middle-ear infection he had going on. You can bet he didn’t go running to Brad, asking to be benched, at the first onset of symptoms. I’d guess he tried to play through them for a while.

And, at any rate, after two games where they talked big and played small, it was nice to see the Celtics follow up a solid win against Houston with another solid win against Orlando. In both games, the C’s came out looking like they meant it, and that’s good for them, not quite as good for their opponents.

Page 2: Brad Stevens, All Star Coach?

Thomas joked he wants Stevens there to boost his playing time, but both men also pointed to a more serious reason why the honor would matter. “It would be great because that means we’re playing at a good level. What that means is good from where this team would stand is what’s good about that. Otherwise it’s not like on a list of goals I have written down — which I don’t have written,” Stevens said. “Obviously being around players of that caliber is an amazing opportunity and honor, because it means that your team is playing really well. I think Isaiah would be the first to say that individual honors ultimately follow team success, and that would be the ultimate sign of that. Because that’s how coaches make that game.” “That would show you the direction this franchise is headed in. From when I first got here to now we’ve taken steps forward. And that would be another step forward in what we’re trying to chase in a championship,” Thomas added. “It will be a fun weekend to sit back and take it all in. I’m just blessed and grateful to be able to get my name called to be an All-Star.”

MassLive

If Boston beats Milwaukee tonight, they’ll be tied with Toronto for second place in the Eastern Conference; due to a rule that prevents coaches from being named in consecutive years, the 2nd place team in the EC will coach their all star team.

Frankly, I’m having a hard time imagining Brad Stevens as an all star coach.

I mean, do you think he might actually relax? You know, during the game?

How will he handle it when nobody’s playing defense?

Oh, wait, he’s had plenty of time to get used to that

Page 3: Where IT thinks Jaylen was snubbed?

“I think yeah, for a guy that has a role – a big role – on a playoff team should always be selected to games like that because there’s a lot of guys that are playing on teams that aren’t even going to make the playoffs,” Thomas said. “So they’re definitely going to get the opportunity and the playing time. But he has a role on this team and we will be a playoff team. And I think he should have made it.”

MassLive

That’s some pretty airtight logic from IT. On the other hand, I don’t get a sense that snubs motivate Jaylen. I mean, he went to Cal because they had a good academic program, not because he felt like he had something to prove. Kid does not seem to be wired like the ‘chip-on-the-shoulder’ types that the C’s have collected over the past few years; but I don’t think that will keep him from getting better. I think he has other things that keep him motivated.

Finally:

Did this dude make the best suit ever or the greatest suit in world history? pic.twitter.com/YXT1DHsTBI — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 28, 2017

What is more awesome?

That this suit exists? That “Scalabrine” is misspelled on it? That somehow that makes the suit even more awesome.

