Perhaps the best barometer that the fury is rising in this Celtics-Wizards series came from Avery Bradley during Game 4. The Wizards were stunned when the normally quiet killer approached the officials Sunday night in Washington to “discuss” the type of picks big man Marcin Gortat was setting, picks that appeared to lead to Bradley’s most recent hip pointer. We waited until we could confirm the exchange yesterday, and Bradley acknowledged that, indeed, he told the refs to start policing Gortat’s play or “I’m going to (expletive) him up.” So we learned two things: Some Washington sources can be trusted, and Avery Bradley isn’t about to let two painful hips keep him out of this unfriendly fire.

Boston Herald

First off, let me say I love Marcin Gortat. I love his game, his physicality and his uncanny ability to offensive rebound like a monster and never get whistled for 3 seconds.

But barking about illegal screens is pointless. Just about every player in the league does it. Sometimes the officials call it. Sometimes they don’t. There’s really no rhyme or reason to the calls, either. It might be the most annoying aspect of the NBA’s mediocre officiating.

I figured Avery’s recent issue with hip pointers was just another unfortunate incidence of his body breaking down in the playoffs. I love AB’s heart, hustle and desire, but his injury history is mildly frustrating. It appears Gortat is doing something that’s pissing off Avery. Let’s hope the harsh words from the usually quiet Bradley get the officials attention.

As for Bradley’s health going into tonight’s must-win Game 5:

“He’s sore certainly but he looked pretty good today,” said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. “We did lot of break down and not a ton of live stuff and it looks like he’s all set.” “I’m feeling good and got some treatment (Monday) and I’m feeling a lot better,” Bradley said. “I had never had one (hip pointer) before so it was just bad luck and my right feels better than my left right now.”

No word yet on who Brad will move into the starting merry-go-round for Game 5. The saying, “It doesn’t matter who starts, it matters who finishes,” doesn’t hold water in this series. Personally, I’m ready for Jonas to get his shot.

On Page 2, the delusional Draymond Green fires back at Isaiah Thomas.

Just get through that series bro…. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 9, 2017

If you’re late to this party, I’ll walk you through it.

During a podcast that aired Monday, the NBA’s nut-cracker called Olynyk a dirty player.

On Tuesday, the Celtics (and just about everyone not residing in Washington, DC or Cleveland) defended Olynyk. IT had the harshest words for Green, who responded with that tweet.

It’s a shame that Green’s cheap play and big mouth detract from his overall ability. His rise to stardom was a great story. Now he’s just a clown.

