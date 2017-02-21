Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Brad Stevens, who is both charming and cunning in a Pat Riley kind of way, seized upon that opportunity as only few have. Stevens, according to two sources, showed a pregame video featuring all 12 Eastern Conference All-Stars as younger players up until to present day. For example, the clips of Carmelo Anthony included one of Melo in braids. LeBron James, who had been to 12 previous All-Star Games, was said to be impressed with the thought and time Stevens and the Boston Celtics coaching staff put into the video. It doesn’t mean free agents will run to Boston in droves but you have to wonder what impression Stevens made on three players — Jimmy Butler, Paul George and Anthony — who have all been linked to various deals in advance of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

NY Daily News: How Brad Stevens gave the Celtics an All-Star win before deadline

Gary Shandling once said, “nice guys finish first, and if you don’t know that, you don’t know where the finish line is.”

Brad Stevens is, by unanimous vote, a nice guy. He has a very “aw shucks” family man aura about him. But don’t let all that sweet midwest charm fool you.

The man is a top-notch strategist, which means he’s very good at noticing and exploiting people’s strengths and weaknesses. He was a very successful Division 1 coach, which means he’s very good at convincing people as a recruiter. And he quickly won over his players and locker room, which means he understands the psyche of today’s NBA athlete.

So it stands to reason that Stevens wasn’t going to let an opportunity to slyly pitch the league’s elite on him and his staff slide by this past weekend. If nothing else, it was a chance for Stevens to schmooze and let 11 stars get to know him a bit. Maybe they chatted idly about the experience of New Orleans. Maybe they had brief conversations about the game and some strategy. Maybe he just engaged a wife, girlfriend, brother, sister, father, or mother in meaningful conversation long enough for them to say “wow, I like that guy.”

These are the side effects of success. The Celtics have put themselves in a position to flirt and create a spark where one didn’t exist before. Flashing some charm at a party and making meaningful eye contact can create a flutter than someday becomes a relationship. It’s true of trying to ask that girl out at the holiday party… and it’s true of professional athletes you may want to lure someday in free agency.

They say you never get a second chance at a first impression…. well… Brad Stevens was making great first impressions all over New Orleans. He’s planted a bunch of seeds. Now let’s see if they’ll bloom.

Page 2: Isaiah freaks us all out with an emoji

👀 — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 21, 2017

The Celtics sit second in the Eastern Conference, three games behind Cleveland. Armed with a treasure trove of assets, including what might be the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft via a pick swap with cellar-dwelling Brooklyn, the Celtics have the ammunition that could help them add impact talent before Thursday’s trade deadline. Thomas’ tweet left fans and reporters alike scrambling to see if a trade was coming. Celtics assistant general manager Mike Zarren poked fun at the situation when he tweeted, “Life in 2017: A player randomly tweets [eyeball emoji] and [approximately] 20 reporters instantly [text] or call you demanding to know when the trade is happening.” In the aftermath of Thomas’ tweet, “Melo to Boston” trended on Twitter as internet detectives scoured social media for hints about possible Celtics moves.

ESPN Boston: Isaiah Thomas puts Celtics fans on high alert with emoji tweet

As of right now, this is nothing… But as Jay King said…

Not saying it means anything, but… Another time Isaiah Thomas tweeted the eyes emoji: right before the Al Horford signing. pic.twitter.com/MNmZ2qFRbR — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 21, 2017

We’re still waiting for any word that this means anything. It seems like other Celtics are getting in on the trolling..

😎😜😆 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) February 21, 2017

And that’s leaving us fans in a tizzy

8:23 PM

Isaiah Thomas: 👀

Me: gotta wait for this trade 12:44 AM

Me: I'm going to bed

Jae Crowder: 😎😜😆

Me: pic.twitter.com/oVLIRTpwQi — Marvin Morel (@MarvAntMore) February 21, 2017

And now Andre Drummond is in on the fun…

👀 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 21, 2017

So now I’ve spent the past forever shooting down Drummond trade ideas on Twitter (I’m not into going for Drummond).

I think they’re just messing with us… but… the Celtics ended up following Carmelo Anthony on Instagram so that’s obviously a sign of something (it’s not, really)

CSNNE: Twitter reacts to Thomas emjoi tweet

And Finally…

Your latest and greatest rumor watch…

A Blake Griffin deal is extremely unlikely because the Celtics are focused on Paul George and Jimmy Butler. There’s no movement on Paul George but he says he’s not motivated by a super-max contract. Jimmy Butler’s camp does not feel like a trade is imminent (but as people reminded me on Twitter, DeMarcus Cousins’ camp didn’t either). Jahlil Okafor, Andrew Bogut, and PJ Tucker are all reportedly still in play

The Kings, meanwhile, are in full fire sale mode (though I’m not sure they have anything else we really want?).

Speaking of Cousins… his goodbye in Sacramento is pretty emotional.

My friend got transferred to another city because of his job. He had some things to say. Rough to watch. pic.twitter.com/iBRyMf1UP7 — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) February 21, 2017

We give Boogie a lot of shit, and he’s earned most of his reputation on the court, but he’s always been regarded as a major contributor to his community.

I always say it, but it’s never not true: We forget the human side of athletes too much.

