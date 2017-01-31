Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

One NBA executive has taken to calling Danny Ainge “The Bank.” “Because you can’t do business unless you go to the bank,” he said. With less than three weeks remaining before the Feb. 23 trade deadline, the Celtics are very much players in the transaction game. In addition to holding assets that other clubs covet, their stockpile of picks and high-quality complementary players also makes them valuable third-party participants to facilitate the deals of others. “I don’t think any move of significance gets done before the deadline without Danny being given the chance to put his fingerprints on it,” said one general manager.

As you awake this morning, your Boston Celtics (30-18) sit alone in 2nd place in the Eastern Conference, a mere 2.5 games behind the sinking Cavaliers (more on them later). They have the 5th best record in the NBA. Their 3rd best player who has missed 11 of the last 12 games with a sore Achilles is due to return this week.

The general manager has enough assets to participate in any trade. And… (before you crack that smile) it’s likely they’ll own one of the top 2 picks in the upcoming lottery. A deep draft.

Alright, enough with the self-congratulatory comments. Let’s get to the nitty-gritty trade talk and start with the negative (from Bulpett):

But the C’s do have interest in Anthony for themselves, as well. They have for a long time. And it’s no doubt their attention gained an even greater degree when word filtered out that the Celts are one of the clubs for whom Carmelo would consider waiving his no-trade clause. The question in this case, and, really, in every case, is price. According to multiple sources, there have been, as of the weekend, no formal trade talks between the Celts and New York, but that was largely because the Knicks are believed to be asking a Melo’s ransom for the star.

Ugh. Even if Danny Ainge, aka The Bank (shouldn’t the nickname be the Banker?), can land Carmelo Anthony for matching salaries and non-Brooklyn picks, I just don’t want him. He eliminates our summer cap space and the erosion of skills is only going to get faster.

There has to be someone else. Enter old friend Jimmy Butler (via the Chicago Tribune):

Rumor mill: There are rival executives who believe the Bulls and Celtics will rekindle trade talks centered on Jimmy Butler before the Feb. 23 deadline. The teams held serious talks in June, and the Celtics own the same assets — Jae Crowder, Marcus Smart, the Nets‘ first-round picks in 2017 and 2018 — the teams discussed then. Butler could be in line for a five-year, roughly $230 million extension in 2018 that would begin in 2019-20 should he qualify for the designated player exception. Trading a player of Butler’s stature typically takes place near the draft, when draft positions are known and projected picks slotted. But last week’s drama and a tough upcoming trip could change the direction of the season and generate internal debate anew.

Butler didn’t impress me with his rant last week about his teammates not caring. But after Rondo’s comments and some young players questioning Dwyane Wade’s practice habits, it appears Wade might be the root of the problem there.

Buckle up, it’s going to be a fun couple of weeks until the deadline.

On Page 2, just how good has IT been this month?

Though he’s dazzled all season, the diminutive dynamo has taken it to new heights in January, leading the NBA in scoring while never having an off night. He’s averaging more points in January than any player in Celtics history, quite impressive considering 34 different Hall of Famers have suited up in white and green. Nobody has displayed consistent scoring excellence like Thomas lately. Not James Harden. Not Russell Westbrook. Not LeBron James. Not Kevin Durant. It’s Thomas, not the top-tier MVP candidates, who has been the NBA’s most consistent offensive star since the calendar flipped to 2017. … In 14 games this month, Thomas has fallen just three-tenths of a point shy of the vaunted 50-40-90 threshold (49.7 field goal percentage, 43.2 3-point percentage and 94.1 free throw percentage).

ESPN Insider

He’s been unbelievable this season. UNBELIEVABLE.

Not even the greenest of green-teamers would have predicted his ascension into this stratosphere.

He needs to deliver on Wednesday night vs Toronto. It’s a huge game and I want to see Isaiah do what he couldn’t do in the last game vs the Raptors.

Finally, LeBron is standing up to Charles Barkley.

“I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that,” James told ESPN. “I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying. “All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.” He had more words for Barkley too. “I know he wanted to retire a long time ago, but he can’t,” James said. “He’s stuck up on that stage every week.” James then issued a challenge, of sorts. “And if this makes him want to talk to me, the schedule’s out there,” James said. “He knows every road arena I’ll be in. Don’t just come up to me at All-Star and shake my hand and smile.”

ESPN

LeBron has a point. He’s never had a run-in with the law.

But… he’s such a god-damn whiner. From the sub-tweeting teammates to the incessant flopping to complaining about management, he annoys the crap out of me.

It’s obvious he’s getting cranky. The Cavaliers, losers of 5 of 7, finished January with a 7-8 record. They sit 2.5 games ahead of your Celtics.

The rest of the links

