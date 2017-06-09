Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Hearing late tonight that possible overall No.1 draft pick Markelle Fultz is working out for Kings on Sunday. Media availability unclear … — Ailene Voisin (@ailene_voisin) June 9, 2017

This comes as a bit of a surprise, considering he originally wasn’t supposed to meet with any other teams after his Celtics workout. Making comments like “I feel like I belong here” made it seem like he and the Celtics had enough mutual respect that there was no need to do any more.

However, Ainge has flat-out said that he’s keeping his options open. While that’s a patently Ainge thing to say, it’s also a signal to everyone, including Fultz, that there’s always the possibility of something changing. Ainge would listen to offers for his own children just to make sure he wasn’t missing out on an awesome deal (I’m kidding there… I think).

So it behooves Fultz to approach this process as business-like as Ainge does. Go work out for other teams and get a sense of who’s asking for what. I’m even betting Ainge hopes Fultz wows the Kings.

If he does, the Kings might step up with solid deal that would make Ainge consider trading the pick. Simply moving 5 & 10 for the top pick won’t do it. The Celtics could do something like trade Zeller to Sacramento (he’s still technically under contract & available to trade on draft night. His contract is not guaranteed if he’s waived before July 2) for 5, 10, & Willey Cauley Stein & Skal Labissiere… and even saying that out loud doesn’t sound right to me.

In that scenario they’d have to think the player they get at the 5th spot is just as special as we expect Fultz to be and a player at 10 that will be a solid rotation guy for his career.

All that being said I still don’t see this trade being feasible… but I’m not privy to the inner-workings of the Celtics brass. It’s possible they don’t see Fultz the same way we do… or they see other guys with just as much potential and are flexible with their options.

The bottom line is as much as we’re all speaking of Fultz as if he’s already a Celtic, he isn’t… and he might never be. He’s probably realized this and is changing his stance on workouts as a backup plan. Ainge is doing what Ainge does… exploring every option because you never know who’ll step up with something unexpected.

Sacramento isn’t the most savvy franchise. If a fleecing opportunity exists there, Ainge will find it and try to go for it.

Related links: MassLive: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Sacramento Kings reportedly land workout with possible No. 1 pick | Markelle Fultz a worthy favorite, but not everybody agrees Boston Celtics should take him

Page 2: There’s a new suitor for Gordon Hayward

Free Agency Scuttle: Volume is rising on the whispers that the team worrying Utah in Gordon Hayward's free agency is Miami as much as Boston — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 9, 2017

The Miami Heat are suddenly flush with cash thanks to a deal that allowed them to release Chris Bosh without a cap hit. With money to spend, Pat Riley’s hypnotic sales pitches and that fabulous Miami weather… they’ve got a shot.

Dragic – Richardson – Hayward – Winslow – Whiteside is actually a pretty good starting five and Miami has nice weather. — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) June 9, 2017

That’s not a bad lineup. Is it a winning lineup… and is it the type of lineup that will pull Hayward out of an established situation with a team on the upswing?

No, I don’t think so. They still have a lot of work to do just to get to join the Celtics, Wizards, and Raptors in the “sort-of-challenging Cleveland” tier of the East. Why would that be more appealing than joining a team already at that level with your former college coach? Is the chance to go to the beach on off days REALLY enough to make a difference?

The odds are still in Utah’s favor, but I don’t buy the Miami talk. I’d bet Blake Griffin is more likely to leave for Miami than Hayward.

Related links: MassLive: Boston Celtics free agency rumors 2017: Miami Heat emerging as strong Gordon Hayward suitor

And Finally…

You’re going to want to pay close attention to Summer League this year.

Tomorrow's SN: Ante Zizic pulled out of Croatia's squad (for EuroBasket '17) pic.twitter.com/RMtP6sJ3pA — CroSports (@CroSports_) June 7, 2017

Via CSNNE:

The EuroBasket tournament is Aug. 31-Sept. 7, which conflicts with Celtics training camp. Zizic, 20, the 23rd overall pick last year, averaged nine points and 6.7 rebounds in 20 Euroleague games, where he finished playing in Turkey. He was voted the league’s No. 2 Rising Star behind Luka Doncic of Real Madrid, who is projected to be the top pick in the 2018 draft.

Zizic will be there… so will (I assume) Fultz, Jaylen Brown, and Abdel Nader (D-League ROY) will fuel what could be a really fun summer squad.

Related links: ESPN Boston: Rumor Central: Ante Zizic will skip EuroBasket tournament to focus on Celtics

The rest of the links:

ESPN Boston: Rumor Central: Kelly Olynyk not worried about future with Celtics

WEEI: NBA draft prospect profile: Duke small forward Jayson Tatum

Herald: Bulpett: LeBron James won’t cry foul on Kevin Durant, Warriors