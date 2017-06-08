On page 2, where the trade IT rumors are out at the finals

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Markelle Fultz‘s two-day visit with the Boston Celtics culminated with a lengthy film session with head coach Brad Stevens, in which the 19-year-old’s game was critiqued and Stevens offered a brief glimpse into Boston’s offensive and defensive philosophies. “It’s good to hear [criticism]. That’s what I’ve always wanted to hear, ever since I was younger,” Fultz said. “I don’t really like to hear the good stuff; I try to hear what can make me better because that’s something I can work on.” Fultz said Stevens pointed out both positive and negative plays, but he said the message overall was finding ways to improve at the NBA level. “[Stevens noted] little stuff about playing defense, better ways to help me,” Fultz said. “[He highlighted] offensive stuff he liked that I did, the way I come off screen and rolls and different stuff like that. Also, stuff I can improve on on both ends, stuff I did good on the defensive end, too. It was both good and bad.”

I’m guessing Markelle finished his Tuesday workout and was led off the court by Danny Ainge. Where to next? The mind starts to wander: The Chipotle on Washington Street near Downtown Crossing? The Chipotle on Boylston near the marathon finish line? Maybe the Chipotle near Fenway?

With his lunchtime fate all but sealed, imagine the surprise when Ainge turned the corner and led Markelle to Dr. Stevens’ 1:00pm class — Introspective Film 101.

Perhaps this is common practice, but I appreciate that Stevens gave both plaudits and criticism to Fultz when breaking down his game. Is this something Brad will do if the team brings in others for individual workouts?

That puts a bow on the Fultz visit (I don’t think we have anything left about which to write except potentially what he bought at the Hudson News on the way to his next destination– does Markelle use a neck pillow?). Time to turn our attention to the next set of guys coming in.

New BS Podcast: NBA Finals scuttlebutt with @KevinOConnorNBA – what summer rumors are actually real?https://t.co/fggoGJevNB — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 7, 2017

A couple of well-known Celtics’ fans and clued-in NBA guys, Bill Simmons and Kevin O’Connor, address and in some cases (mainly Simmons) make up some NBA rumors about which they’re hearing at and around the NBA finals.

They spend a bit of time on Isaiah Thomas, and whether or not he may be expendable this summer. I care not to listen through it and transcribe it for you here, but give it a listen if you haven’t. KOC doesn’t think a Thomas trade will happen, nor does Simmons –albeit for slightly different reasons– but they don’t think it’s impossible.

O’Connor throws out a possible trade idea– Thomas and Jae Crowder for Jimmy Butler (maybe the Cs throw in a non-BK 1st rounder as well?). Would you want to build around Fultz, Butler, Jaylen Brown, 2018 pick, Marcus Smart, free agent x (Gordon Hayward?) and a few more years of Al Horford while saying goodbye to IT?

