“Where we’re heading is the adoption of guidelines that will be in place for next season which will strongly recommend that the extent they rest, they rest at home, and teams also not rest multiple starters on the same night,” Silver said. “Let’s see how that plays out. “I’d like to come up with a system that relies on the good faith of our teams that to the extent rest is necessary — and it is on occasion — that it’s done in an appropriate [manner] but the league executives are not dictating to coaches and GMs precisely what games their players should or shouldn’t be playing in.”

ESPN: Competition committee lays out rest guidelines for NBA teams

When Spurs fans looked at their schedules early in the season, that Saturday, March 11 game against the Warriors looked like a big one. It was a Saturday night, the game was on ABC, and the Spurs were hoping to be still be a challenge for the Warriors.

When fans got there that night, they saw the Warriors trot out a starting lineup of Matt Barnes, Kevon Looney, Zaza Pachulia, Shaun Livingston, and Pat McCaw. They faced David Lee, Dewayne Dedmon, Patty Mills, Danny Green, and Kyle Anderson. It was basically the basketball version of this:

The next Saturday night, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love all sat out the Cavs-Clippers Saturday night ABC game, prompting this:

When did the league call? Griff: "Seven minutes after it was announced. Yeah, they were not happy." — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 19, 2017

This set off weeks of “rest vs. giving fans what they paid to see” debates, which I won’t really rehash here, so you can go read my takes on this here and here.

Now the NBA is escalating the matter, putting out a “guideline” for when teams should rest their players should they feel the need. The guidelines address those specific examples from this past season, showing the league’s displeasure with the practice.

As I’ve said before, I understand both sides of this. I fully get that fans sometimes pick games based on the opponent they want to see and it would suck to lay out a few hundred dollars for tickets, parking, and food just to see Steph Curry in person then be told he’s resting that night.

I also understand the science behind the resting. There is proven data behind it, and I’ve always said player safety is paramount. If this is something that can prevent strains, pulls, and even stress fractures, then missing a game or two here and there is a small price to pay.

So this seems to be a good compromise. Sure, maybe Steph Curry might still have sat that Spurs game, but, if these guidelines were followed, Spurs fans might have gotten to see Durant, Klay, and Draymond out there.

I will just say this about saving the rest for home games: Not everyone in the Garden is a season ticket holder. And I know it’s much more likely that fans can just pick another game and go back if, say, Isaiah Thomas rested one night. But there are plenty of locals who only go to one game a year. So while this solution seems like a good starting point, it’s not perfect for all fans.

Above all else, the NBA has to keep its networks happy. It’s the networks footing the bill for all these crazy contracts. So these guidelines are for them as much as anyone. It’ll be spun in a way to keep the fans happy, but this really is about making sure those Saturday night games are as advertised.

Pop started this revolution and others quickly followed. Now the NBA has had enough. Let’s see how closely these guidelines are followed.

Page 2: Let’s check in with Stephon Marbury

The NBA has opened an office in China and also is broadcasting more games to the country. Marbury is credited with helping create that branch to the NBA. “The things that I’ve spoken about, the things that I’ve said I wanted to see, they happened,” he said. “It’s something that’s good for basketball and sometimes that’s happening and needed.” Marbury was released by Beijing after this past season but said he wants to play one more season as sort of a farewell tour. “I’m going to retire in China, and I’m going to leave it there,” he said. “It’s been a blessing for me. The NBA is the foundation but [China] allowed me to become what I was able to become in playing basketball and winning championships. They gave me that. I feel like it’s only right for me to finish it here. It’s not really about going to win another championship, but the focus is like a victory lap, letting everybody know how appreciative I am.” Marbury said his primary goal is to increase China’s international basketball brand. China went 0-5 in the Rio Olympics and the NBA currently has no Chinese players.

Globe: Stephon Marbury changed China’s basketball culture — and his life

Gary Washburn has a nice piece on our favorite Vaseline-eating former Celtic. He’s done extremely well in China and it’s nice to see him find a place that really appreciates him.

The NBA is doing a pretty good job getting the best international players in the world into the league, but I’m positive there are many, many others who have undiscovered NBA talent. The good news is the internet age is making it easier than ever for those players to get discovered.

Anyway, I hope Marbury gets that one last go-round he’s hoping for in China. It’s been great redemption for him.

Herald: