According to multiple sources, the Celts are willing to deal players and draft picks to the Pacers, while retaining the right to the most critical pieces of their future draft arsenal. George can be a free agent at the end of the 2017-18 season, and with Indiana having given no permission to explore whether he’d be amenable to staying beyond that, there is clearly risk involved that would have to be reflected in any trade offer. While the Celtics can likely provide Indiana with the best return for its rebuilding in George’s absence, Kevin Pritchard, who replaced Larry Bird as head of basketball ops, could choose not to wait for the Celts to get an answer from Hayward and could take another deal. With George having stated through his agent his plan to leave the club after this season, it is imperative the Pacers get something of reasonable (under the circumstances) value for their best player. The Celtics can begin negotiating with free agents — and reaching verbal agreements — at midnight Friday. Free agents cannot be signed until the moratorium ends on July 6.

With each Paul George trade rumor/report we publish, one question always surfaces, “Will PG sign an extension?” The simple answer at this point is – we don’t know.

In the bomb Woj dropped yesterday, he reported the Celtics have a growing confidence they could sign George to a contract extension. But until the ink is dry on the contract, I’ll be worried.

An extension would involve George getting a significant raise this year and committing to Boston for the next two seasons (3rd year would be player option). PG would then be in line for another massive contract at age 30. If you want to crunch the exact numbers, check out this post on Celtics Hub.

I’m sure Danny Ainge has had back-channel communications with George’s agents and knows the scenario. I’m willing to bet Indiana is holding back on the permission card because they’re still trying to leverage Ainge for more assets. The latest reported offer seems reasonable but you can’t blame Indiana for squeezing Ainge, especially when we’re still days away from the start of free agency.

I have 3 words for Danny: Close the deal.

On Page 2, Zizic has arrived in Boston.

Celtics 2016 draft pick Ante Zizic has arrived in Boston and will join the team for its first summer league practice this week, according to the team’s director of player personnel, Austin Ainge. Ainge said Zizic got to Boston Sunday. On Monday the 6-foot-11-inch center completed a workout at the team’s Waltham training facility. “I took him downtown last night a little bit,” Ainge said. “He’s just doing things like getting workouts in, getting medical stuff, physicals done, all that type of stuff. He’s ready for summer league.” The Celtics selected Zizic with the 23rd overall pick of the 2016 draft. He spent this past season playing for the Turkish club Darussafaka Dogus in the high-level Euroleague. He shot 64.9 percent from the field and averaged 9 points and 6.7 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game for a team that was guided by former Cavaliers coach David Blatt.

I’m super excited to watch Ante Zizic play in Summer League. I’m sure my expectations are wildly unrealistic but it’s been years since Celtics fans had a young, big man to be excited about.

And finally, the triangle is dead in NY.

The triangle is dead. Ending a failed partnership that was far uglier than even skeptics anticipated, the Knicks fired team president Phil Jackson just before the start of free agency, sources confirmed. The decision from James Dolan occurred as Jackson feuded with the team’s two stars – Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis – and was preparing to get rid of one, if not both, as he built a roster around his triangle offense.

I’m going to miss Phil. His tenure in NY was such a glorious time for Celtics fans. His ineptitude eclipsed my wildest hopes and dreams.

