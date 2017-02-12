Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Larry Bird may be considered the most-prolific Celtics scorer of all time, but John Havlicek owns the team’s all-time scoring record. And Thomas is chasing Havlicek’s franchise record of 40 consecutive games with at least 20 points. […] “I think the thing that separates [Thomas] from other players is his quickness,” Havlicek said. “Red Auerbach always said it’s not how fast you are, it’s how quick you are. He certainly is quick with the ball and he’s also low to the ground and gets to places where other people can’t because of their size. I think he’s been an absolute delight to watch. “I know that’s going to continue to score because he has that ability to avoid the tall trees, you might say. He certainly knows all the angles around the basket. That’s something that Sam Jones did probably better than anyone. [Thomas] is a special player, no question about it.”

Globe: Celtics great John Havlicek likes what he sees from Isaiah Thomas

Last night was Isaiah’s 38th straight game with at least 20 points. He’s got Dallas and Philly next on the docket and a chance to tie Havlicek’s mark at home. If he does, he’ll have a chance to break it in Chicago Thursday night on TNT.

Isaiah’s season has crossed from magical to almost mundane. The next time he doesn’t score 20 will be a shock because we know there’s a 10-point burst in him somewhere.

We’ve been conditioned now to expect this from Isaiah. And at this point, it’s beyond time to look at his season as some funky thing a tiny guy is doing. Isaiah isn’t some sideshow and he’s certainly no aberration. Hondo is right… he’s special.

As I’ve been saying on most podcasts I’ve been on, Isaiah has gone from succeeding despite his size to excelling because of it. The low center of gravity, the crafty angles, the use of his body to do things to spring him free… it’s all part of his game.

Lofting that tear drop over Rudy Gobert in the lane? It’s part of a perfectly executed calculus, honed during years of trial and error, performed in real-time, in the face of one of the league’s longest and most-feared defenders. The science of Isaiah is a discipline all his own, on display nightly for thousands in seats, and nine other men on the floor, all of whom struggle to comprehend the formula.

Because he’s Isaiah, though, there is an ever-present element of surprise. Even we, the daily consumers of his greatness, will ask ourselves “did he really just do that?” after he somehow winds his way past five defenders, whose expressed purpose is to stop him from scoring, for essentially uncontested layups.

Yes, he did. And he will again tomorrow night. And then again on the next night. And probably most nights after that, too.

So it’s time to stop selling him… ahem… short… and put him where he belongs in the league, and in team history. He’s on the cusp of doing things even the greatest Celtics haven’t done.

Because he’s special. And that’s how special players play.

Page 2: Isaiah’s kid burns James Young

Isaiah was rattling off bench contributors. Rozier, Green, James Young.

His little son standing next to him, confused: "Who's James Young?" — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 12, 2017

Ouch. That’s some savage shit right there. There’s really no recovering from that.

Page 3: RIP Fab Melo

Fab Melo, the Celtics’ first-round draft pick in 2012, died at age 26 on Saturday in his native Brazil, according to multiple reports. […] Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim told ESPN the cause of death is not yet known, but according to a report from Brazil, Melo died in his sleep. He lived with his mother and two sisters.

Boston Globe

Horribly sad news about the former first round pick. Despite how his NBA career panned out, Fab had moved on and was playing professionally in his native Brazil.

He did leave his mark on the league.

Fab Melo still holds the @nbadleague record for 14 blocks in a single game. Rest In Peace, Fab. — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 12, 2017

It’s just tragic. The Red Claws will be honoring Fab with a moment of silence at today’s game.

Page 4: Happy Birthday Bill Russell!

Let’s brighten the mood a bit by wishing the GOAT a happy birthday!

Join us in wishing 11-time Champ, 5-time MVP, 12-time All-Star & Basketball Hall of Famer, BILL RUSSELL, a HAPPY 83rd BIRTHDAY! #NBABDAY pic.twitter.com/dDjSylx0Wj — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2017

I met Bill Russell once at Logan Airport about 15 years ago. I spotted him from across the terminal and sprinted across to him and marked-out like a babbling tween at Drake concert. It was the greatest moment of my life.

And Finally…

Brad Stevens’ got jokes.

Brad Stevens upon my informing him the Celtics were no longer last in defensive rebounding; "We're not? Did a team drop out of the league?" — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) February 12, 2017

I told ya he was getting more sarcastic… he’ll be going full Popovich before you know it.

