Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

It’s Christmas, and none of you are reading this (well, some of you are), so here’s a quick sampling of what’s out there…

The C’s are playing at noon… and as Al Horford says…

“It’s special,” said Horford, who is playing his first season for the Celtics after starting his career with the Atlanta Hawks. “I was in Atlanta for nine years and we never got to play on Christmas Day. So it’s a big deal.”

This is an exciting day. I’ve said it before… this is a great day for families to fall in love with the sport and make memories together.

Also out there:

Bradley, who has muscled his way into All-Star consideration because of his two-way contributions, is one of the few Celtics players with experience playing on Christmas Day. On Sunday, he’ll compete in his fourth holiday matinee when the Celtics visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It’s a chance for Bradley to showcase the strides he already has made, even if he’s already thinking about the next step. “I already sat down and really made [a list] because I know what I can do to improve,” said Bradley, an All-Defense first-teamer last season who is averaging career-bests of 17.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. “I’m not going to tell you [what’s on the list] but when I start doing it, you’ll be like, ‘Oh, OK, he added that.’ I already know that it’s going to help me out so much. It’s going to make it very hard for people to guard me when I have the ball. It’s going to help.”

ESPN Boston: Celtics guard Avery Bradley is making a list — and keeping it secret

AB is so low key about his development, but this guy has been slowly adding bits and piece to his game that have made him pretty damn dangerous. I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s added.

Globe: Celtics-Knicks a rivalry again, at least for a day | Who could the Celtics get with this year’s Nets pick

Herald: Notebook: Communication on D remains key

CSNNE: Thunder show C’s have work to do defensively

Merry Christmas everyone!