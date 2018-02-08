Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

That leaves the Celtics hoping for a late break in the logjam or, more likely, focusing hard on the buyout market. (Any player waived by March 1 is eligible for the playoff roster.)

As a result, clubs seem to be interested in trades that look at least as good on paper as they do on the court, if not more so the former.

The free spending days that accompanied the new television contracts have dissolved into a numbers crunch as teams weigh luxury tax implications and try to properly structure their rosters to fit not only in terms of complementary skills, but by salary.

There continues to be a lot of trade talk but little action, even with the sword of Damocles that is Thursday’s 3 p.m. NBA deadline perched overhead.

The notion that Danny Ainge will be exhausting all possibilities until the deadline is supported by the fact the Celts will be waiting until after 3 p.m. Thursday to sign free agent Greg Monroe to fill their disabled player exception slot. They want to maintain flexibility until the last minute in case they need to do some roster maneuvering.

The Celtics, are, however, still on the periphery of the Tyreke Evans talk, but it was looking Wednesday as if Memphis has better offers. According to one third-party general manager who has been involved in the process, teams like the Celts look to be lying in wait in case more active talks stall.

If 3pm comes and goes and the Celtics stand pat, how will you feel? Evans, Marco Belinelli and others don’t elicit the same type of excitement as Jimmy Butler, Paul George or even Serge Ibaka — names that got Celtics’ fans irrationally excited over the last few years, and the Cs have already improved the roster with the addition of Greg Monroe. If the Cs choose to wait to shop the bargain bin after buyouts, I don’t think many people will be too upset. Really, other than the Cavs, is there a team that has to make a move before this afternoon? Teams value their picks and see the writing of the Warriors on the wall– one deadline move won’t ultimately move the needle enough.

Still, the Celtics lurk, as they always do, given Trader Danny’s nature and his horde of assets.

Evans is hitting an excellent percentage of his 3-pointers this year. Currently, he’s at 39.5 percent, good for the 78th percentile among wings, which has been Evans’ position this season so far per Cleaning the Glass. But Evans started the season hot, making better than 41 percent of his triples for the first three months of the year. In January, his totals fell off. On 6.2 attempts per game, which is more than his season average, Evans is hitting just 29 percent. That would feel like a blip, if it wasn’t for Evans’ career totals. At 31.4 percent, he’s not only below league average, he’s below the mark that makes 3-pointers a generally agreed-upon positive. For a combo guard/wing, that’s problematic.

