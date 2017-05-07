Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Amazingly, the Celtics managed to come back to win two of those matchups in Boston, but the Green can’t afford to continue digging themselves an early hole if they want to win the series. The question Brad Stevens must answer now is how he can stop the bleeding early in games. The head coach has already tinkered with the starting five twice in this series, starting Amir Johnson in Game 2 before going back to Gerald Green in Game 3. Neither of those combinations produced ideal results. With two full days to prepare before Game 4, Stevens and his staff have plenty of time to examine making another tweak or two. What’s the best plan of attack to slow down Washington’s starting five, one of the most seasoned units in the entire league?

Boston.com – 5 starting lineup changes the Celtics should consider for Game 4

In their 593 playoff games all-time that preceded this series against the Wizards, the Celtics allowed 38 or more points in the first quarter 10 times, according to stats guru Dick Lipe. In the first three games against the Wizards, the Celtics have allowed 38 or more each time. These are record times, and as Stevens has pointed out, this has simply been how the Wizards impact opponents. Especially the Celtics, though. “No question that has been a major issue against them for most teams,” said Stevens. “But the main thing is to stop talking about it and do it. They kicked our butt. “They did everything better — it was not even close. All the way down the line they were better than us.”

Herald – Celtics must address early struggles

Including their three postseason matchups, the Celtics and Wizards have played seven times this season. In those seven games, the Wizards have outscored the Celtics in the first quarter by a combined total of 249-168. In the postseason alone, the Wizards have outscored Boston in the first quarter, 119-70.

NBA.com – Boston Celtics look to shake away bad starts in series against Washington Wizards

It’s hard to believe that the Celtics, after falling way behind early in Games 1 and 2, were again on their heels to start Game 3. Sure, the Wizards were fired up beyond belief at home, but as Brad said above, the Cs still have to compete. And they did not.

It can’t and shouldn’t continue in Game 4. I’ll be shocked if the Celts aren’t ultra-hyped for the first quarter. They found out the hard way that recovering from a big early lead is enormously difficult on the road. They really can’t afford to test that principle again.

It’s safe to assume Brad will make yet another change to the starting five, so I’d like to see Jaylen Brown. He started 20 games this season, and I trust him to be out there with the starters, where he just has to stay solid.

Whatever happens, the Celtics need everyone to respond. Can’t have eight turnovers by Smart. Can’t have only 13 points from IT and only seven from Bradley. Can’t shoot 35%. Can’t allow Bojan Bogdanovic, who will get more minutes with Kelly Oubre suspended, to get 19 and 10. And so on.

But more than anything, the Celtics can’t allow the Wizards to want it more.

Related: Herald – Bulpett: Celtics must take better advantage of Wizards’ aggression | Bulpett: Wizards know to keep focus on stopping Isaiah Thomas | Celtics Notebook: Isaiah Thomas plans to stay aggressive against attacking Wizards | Globe – For Celtics’ Game 4 strategy, first things first

On Page 2: Leave Olynyk alone already

Kelly Olynyk isn’t dirty as much as he his clumsy. He’s still appears to be getting used to playing with his massive size. His mind says “small forward,” his body says “center.” That combination results in some rather unorthodox and awkward plays, such as the collision that sparked Washington’s Kelly Oubre to charge him and bump him in Game 3. […] Olynyk lacks the disposition and the deviousness to be a dirty player. He’s just uncoordinated, and uncoordinated 7-foot, 238-pound players will sometimes hurt opponents. […] It’s hard to view Olynyk as a malicious player because he wants no part of confrontation. He is truly surprised when he draws the ire of opposing players. He’s as nonconfrontational as an NBA player can get, so the reality that he’s considered a villain by Wizards fans is laughable. […] His teammates believe Olynyk is picked on because he’s laid-back and rather passive on the court. He’s not a trash talker and doesn’t appear to pose a physical threat despite his size. NBA players are very calculated about whom they decided to confront. They confront those they perceive as weaker. With his Canadian accent, Jeff Spicoli style, man bun, and clumsiness, Olynyk can be perceived as the perfect target.

Globe – Villain’s role doesn’t suit Kelly Olynyk

“I don’t think I’m a dirty player. My teammates don’t think I’m a dirty player,” Olynyk said after practice Saturday. “It’s basketball. It happens. You have to set a screen, you box out, you have to do a lot of things. It’s not something you focus on. You just go out there and play the next game.”

CSNNE – Olynyk: ‘I Don’t Think I’m A Dirty Player’

Kelly Olynyk, the man who never met an upfake he didn’t like and who may be the least aggressive player in the NBA, is now perceived as the league’s new Bill Laimbeer. That’s laughable.

On one hand, it’s easy to see why. Olynyk has now had two high-profile incidents in playoff games (Kevin Love in 2015 being the other, of course). But people who don’t watch him play regularly don’t know that KO sometimes can’t get out of his own way. The Globe piece above nails everything about Kelly’s physique and personality. He truly is just sort of goofy, albeit in a good way.

Now that Oubre is suspended for “making forceful and unwarranted contact,” as the NBA’s statement said, Wizards fans and media have been lashing out at Olynyk. That’s no surprise. But, unfortunately, national media and observers are piling on.

For instance, on last night’s Warriors-Jazz telecast, Kevin Durant was called for a flagrant foul for shoving Rudy Gobert. Out of the blue, that prompted Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson to veer into hot takes aimed at Olynyk. “He flopped…he sold that.”

Huh? First, stick to the game you’re covering. Second, Olynyk was plowed into by another large man, whom he didn’t see coming until the last moment, and because he hit the ground that means he flopped?

That may be JVG and Jackson’s opinion, but stating it like a fact on national TV is unfair and irresponsible. And Olynyk may have been sitting in his hotel room watching it. My hope is that he’s able to ignore all this noise, play well tonight, and shut everyone the hell up.

Related: ESPN Boston – Kelly Olynyk: The NBA’s most improbable villain | MassLive – Kelly Oubre Jr. suspension: Kelly Olynyk, Boston Celtics react to news Washington Wizards forward will miss Game 4 | Boston Celtics’ Terry Rozier says he’s not worried about Brandon Jennings: He’s not a factor | Globe – To Greg Anthony, disdain in Celtics-Wizards series has been ‘great’ | Herald – Taking bait a bad trait for Celtics

And, finally: Whatever happened to picks 1-59?

As Isaiah continues to do what he can do, and his legend continues to grow, the reality of him being the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft will become increasingly incomprehensible. It’s already so hard to believe every single NBA team, most of them more than once, didn’t think Isaiah Thomas was worth a spot on their roster. It’s already hilarious to look at the numbers and notice things like … Isaiah scored more points this past season than 34 of the 59 guys drafted before him have in their entire careers.

Or that IT would rank ahead of 11 guys on the Class of 2011 scoring list if you only counted Games 1 and 2 against Washington.

Boston.com – What happened to all 59 players drafted before Isaiah Thomas in 2011

Jan Vesely and Jimmer Fredette were top-10 busts. Enes Kanter and Bismack Biyombo have had some good moments, but not many. And Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard, and Jimmy Butler turned out to be pretty, pretty good.

This review of the “Pick me last” draft – written with an entertaining, smartass tone – also reminds us that Marshon Brooks, JaJuan Johnson, and E’Twaun Moore all ended up wearing green, regrettably.

But if that makes you feel bad, cheer up because the Lakers’ picks were Darius Morris, Andrew Goudelock, Chukwudiebere Maduabum, and Ater Majok – and none of those names are made-up.

Also, no one in the 2011 draft has ever scored 53 points in an NBA playoff game – except the 60th pick.

The Rest of the Links:

SB Nation – Sunday Shootaround (with a recap of the “blockbuster hidden in plain sight”: Boston’s acquisition of Isaiah Thomas)

Providence Journal – Bill Reynolds: Isaiah Thomas and the new NBA are made for each other

Globe – Toby Kimball, Belmont Hill star and ex-Celtic, dead at 74