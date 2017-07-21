Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

The Boston Celtics announced Thursday they have officially signed big men Guerschon Yabusele and Daniel Theis. With the two signings, the roster now stands at 16 players, excluding second-round draft pick Kadeem Allen who signed a two-way contract earlier this week. Barring a trade, the Celtics will have some training-camp competition for roster spots. Teams are only allowed to carry 15 players during the regular season.

A 16th contract! And only 15 roster spots!! This is Danny’s great gift to bloggers during the lull between the end of Summer League and the start of training camp.

Who’s going to get cut?

Is someone else going to get traded?

Does Danny have another deal in the works?

How do you pronounce “Theis”?

Why do you pronounce it that way?

So many open ended questions!

Those of us who have to come up with copy, rain or shine, 52 weeks a year are, I assure you, grateful for any bone that we may get tossed during the parched desert of July/August, a time when those with weaker wills can succumb to crazy fever dreams and perform irrational actions.

So, my early, early, early prediction is that Theis is the odd man out. Mostly because I don’t know how to pronounce his name. I suspect the ‘h’ does about as much work in ‘Theis’ as it does in ‘Thom’ (and, by the way, that spelling really needs to go away).

Page 2: Where Pierce is pretty good at this TV thing

From #TheJump: We play Two Truths & a Lie, and no shocker @PaulPierce34 is great at it, considering his nickname. But his "truths" are nuts. pic.twitter.com/LRtZGX1EbC — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 20, 2017

SPOILER ALERT! Click the video first, or scroll down for the comments.

We really need to hear that story about Paul Pierce burning his house down. I mean, we need to hear that. Are we talking burned out a room and caused a lot of smoke damage? Or are we talking legit burned down a house?

Also, who’s surprised at how well Pierce has adapted to being a TV ‘personality’? I’m not. He’s got the right personality for it. He always understood the show. I don’t think anyone in green and white ever enjoyed winning in New York as much as Pierce, because he got it. Madison Square Garden isn’t just a court, it’s a stage.

Finally: Presented without comment

It takes some serious tenacity to tackle debt and spending in Congress. @tannerainge won't back down. pic.twitter.com/2yfdfXzjK5 — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) July 20, 2017

Yep. That’s our GM.

