Photo © Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Jaylen Brown spoke with reporters for the first time since his frightful fall, and indicated he’s aiming to play on Sunday.

“I felt like I was in a car accident as far as body-wise,” Brown said. “Like, neck, back, lower back, all were really sore and tight and twisted up. I’ve been doing treatment and massage and stuff to loosen that up. I feel better now, but the first four or five days I felt like I’d been in a car accident. I had whiplash in my neck and all of that. It was bad.”

Globe: Celtics’ Jaylen Brown recounts fall that caused concussion

The Celtics play the Kings on Sunday, and Brown’s return would be a major addition to a team also playing without Marcus Smart, Kyrie Irving, Daniel Theis and, since opening night, Gordon Hayward. And as excited as he is to return to the floor, Brown is also relieved that the result of his crash landing following a dunk on March 8 in Minnesota wasn’t worse. As for what he remembers, there is a gap between when his fingers slipped off the rim and when he looked up to see a lot of concerned faces staring back. “I remember waking up and there’s a bunch of people. I remember slipping off the rim and then there were a bunch of people standing around me. I was like, what the hell is going on,” he said. “I had been out for 30 seconds or whatever, and then I tried to get up and everyone was like, whoa, whoa. I’m like, what’s the big deal. That’s all I remember.”

Herald: Jaylen Brown recalls recovery from scary concussion, aims to play soon

For the first time since suffering a concussion, @FCHWPO spoke about his fall and how he is progressing. pic.twitter.com/PexzxlWtgi — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 22, 2018

It’s good to be young and strong. Anyone who’s not a world-class athlete might’ve been hospitalized – or worse – from that fall. Instead, Jaylen walked away and just two weeks later is looking ready to play. However, we’ll have to accept that it might be a while before he throws one down again.

Jaylen Brown: “my mom definitely said no more dunking.” — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 22, 2018

On Page 2: More health news

Today, March 23, is the shared birthday of both Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving, but there’s not much to celebrate. Read the following and you’ll know it’s time to accept that what Brad said recently is true: Gordon simply won’t be back this season.

“Rehab is going well, still progressing on the AlterG (anti-gravity treadmill), trying to get where I can run on a regular treadmill, so 100-percent bodyweight,” Hayward said in a video posted to the Celtics’ Twitter account. “Next step after that will be jumping and then hopefully I can incorporate some of that — the running and jumping on the treadmill — to running and jumping on the basketball court, so that’s where I’m at.”

NBC Sports Boston: Gordon Hayward gives update on ankle rehab

The Cs will continue to play on and have high hopes. But Kyrie is another story. If he’s all done at this point, it would obviously be catastrophic to any possible playoff success. We may know more today.

Kyrie Irving has had a second opinion on his sore left knee, and a decision on what the next step will be is expected to be made within the next day or two, according to a league source. The medical officials involved in the initial evaluation will meet with those who examined him today, to compare notes and determine what’s in the best interest of Irving going forward. While surgery is a possibility, the source indicated that the current course of treatment, which consists primarily of rest, remains a consideration. The concerns regarding Irving’s knee are to be of the short-term variety, with the source indicating reports that there are long-term concerns with the knee are “just wrong.”

NBC Sports Boston: Celtics should get word Friday on Irving’s status

Coach Stevens has an UPDATE on Kyrie pic.twitter.com/qk2CJStTe7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 22, 2018

And, finally… We’ll always love Walter

Assistant coach Walter McCarty is leaving the Celtics to become head coach of men’s basketball at the University of Evansville, which happens to be Walter’s Indiana hometown.

McCarty won a national championship at the University of Kentucky, and soon after had a featured role in the Spike Lee film, “He Got Game.” Walter went on to play eight of his 10 NBA seasons with the Celtics, and he’s been on the coaching staff since Brad Stevens arrived.

But probably what he’s most known for is being the subject of Tommy’s Heinsohn’s catchphrase, “I LOVE WALTAH!” If only weird Celtics Twitter had been around 15 years ago.

