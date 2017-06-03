Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

“That’s what people were telling me. Maybe not this year, maybe next year, they were telling me I might not contribute. Fans were saying I would probably belong in the D-League or whatever,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to hear that at all. I don’t think anyone expected me to contribute — well, maybe some. But it was a blessing to make it to the Eastern Conference finals this year, and I’m happy everything went the way it did.”

Boston Herald

On a slow news day, Mark Murphy digs back into Jaylen Brown’s exit interview for a piece in the Herald.

I’m excited to see what Jaylen turns into. He’s got a good attitude and ability to match. He took some lumps for saying that he wasn’t afraid of LeBron, but what else would people want him to say? “Gee, that LeBron, I’ve got no chance against him. I might as well just stay back in the locker room.”

While this year’s Rookie of the Year front-runners had more prominent roles in their teams’ rotations, none played more valuable minutes than Brown, and playing for a team that reached the Eastern Conference finals, Brown was exposed to the meaning of “elite.”

Murphy here pegs one of the things that makes the NBA rookie of the year award rather ridiculous at times. There’s no clear-cut ROY this year, and the record shows that when there isn’t a definite winner, the league’s choice usually doesn’t stand up to the test of time (Elton Brand, Emeka Okafor, and Michael Carter-Williams to name three examples in recent memory). This is one of those years. Is it going to be another questionable player racking up tons of minutes for the Sixers? Seems like that’s where the smart money is. At least that’ll be something for the ‘trust-the-process’ people to hang their hat on.