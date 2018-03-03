Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Friday the Harvard Graduate School of Education posted a full video of Jaylen Brown’s presentation and the subsequent question and answer session (it was also streamed live Thursday night).

There’s not a lot of Celtics news to cover apart from this, so if you’ve got nothing else planned for your Saturday morning, brew up a pot of coffee, get comfortable, and watch the entire presentation.

Jaylen thinks about stuff, and even if you disagree with the conclusions he’s reached, or you don’t consider some of the problems he is concerned with to be important, the kid (and he is after all, still pretty much a kid–and that comes through in the presentation at times) deserves respect for thinking deeply and reasoning on things. There’s a lot of stuff he’s yet to learn–but he’s very interested in learning. And his message to Harvard kids–get out and get uncomfortable–is something that many of them need to hear.

Page 2: Marcus Smart’s renting a nice little two bedroom duplex in James Harden’s head.

James Harden was not into talking about Marcus Smart today. pic.twitter.com/LxcCmHThdp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 2, 2018

Finally: Weird Celtics twitter also enjoyed Jaylen’s presentation.

So, there was a pretty nifty shot of Jaylen walking around the stage during his presentation. Behind him were a couple huge panels. Panels which lent themselves to all sorts of adaptations.

I can’t believe Juice proved that Smart does actually lead the league in combat muscles during his presentation at Harvard tonight pic.twitter.com/P102qeQ4sM — #Mickstape (@ColeyMick) March 2, 2018

The rest of the links

NBC Sports: See you later? | Hayward posts video of ramped-up practice

Masslive: Cleveland Cavaliers suspended JR Smith because he threw a bowl of soup at an assistant coach (Report)

Boston Globe: Jaylen thrilled to address social issues with Harvard audience