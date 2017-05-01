Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

It took the Celtics more than five minutes to score, but once they did the buckets rarely stopped flying. They erased a big deficit in less than a quarter, then rode a wave of 3-pointers past the Washington Wizards, 123-111, in Game 1 of the second round.

Isaiah Thomas (33 points, nine assists) broke the Wizards off the bounce, Jae Crowder (24 points) drilled five of his first six 3-pointers, and Avery Bradley (18 points) shook off a rough start to get a little hot himself. Horford (21 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds) did his distributing thing early before dominated the start of the fourth quarter, when the Celtics lead had been cut to three. The bench played great again in the first half, and the defense arrived in time to spark a monster third-quarter run, during which the Celtics outscored Washington by 20 points.

MassLive

The Celtics flawlessly executed their offense after inexplicably allowing the Wizards to score the game’s first 16 points. The team failed to contain the high-octane offense of Washington after a six game slugfest with the slower, more physical Chicago Bulls, but after that difficult first quarter, the Celtics played some of their best basketball of the season en route to a 123-11 victory.

Kelly Olynyk came off the bench to calm things down for Boston. The offense was dormant at the start, but Olynyk hit four of his first five shots and game the Celtics some momentum going into the second quarter. They tied the score at 42 with 7:41 remaining in the half, and despite some blips, Boston controlled the rest of the game.

Despite missing their first nine shots, the Celtics shot 51 percent from the field and made a team playoff record 19 threes (on 49% shooting!). Their offensive rating was a ridiculous 132.7. Thomas, Crowder, and Horford all deserve a slice of the game ball. Bradley Beal scored 27 while John Wall added 20 points and 16 assists, but turned the ball over eight times.

Recaps: Globe | ESPN | CSNNE | Herald | Providence Journal | WEEI

Page 2: Crowder Enjoys Sharp-Shooting Afternoon

“Jae was huge for us tonight making some timely 3s,” said Celtics center Al Horford, who hit 10-of-13 shots on his way to 21 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, “and just all the other things he’s able to do on the court defensively, and getting rebounds, and hustling.”

Crowder’s six 3-pointers were part of a franchise playoff record-tying 19 made 3-pointers in the game. Boston shot 51.1 percent overall and had 32 assists on 46 baskets.

“(The ball) was definitely moving around,” Crowder said. “We had a good game plan coming into the game, and that was part of it. It was getting the ball moving, making those guys work, getting into the paint and kicking it. It was some of the stuff from the last series carrying over.”

Beyond his found shooting stroke, Crowder also grabbed six rebounds and was a team-best, plus-26.

“To be able to guard multiple positions,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said, “and also get in and mix it up on rebounds, and those types of things, is critical. It’s all an even bigger benefit if guys can shoot, and (he) can shoot.”

Worcester Telegram

Jae Crowder enjoyed the best game of his young playoff career, scoring 24 points on 6/8 three-point shooting, grabbing 6 rebounds, and finishing at +24 (team high) in 35 minutes. He spent time guarding Morris, Beal, Porter, and Bogdanovic, putting his swiss-army knife versatility on display. The Celtics can use it this series, as Gortat is probably the only Wizards player Crowder will not be guarding.

He shot only 9/33 (27 percent) from deep in the Chicago series. During the first two games, members of the NBA nerd media speculated that his 40 percent regular season three-point shooting was a fluke. Crowder has tirelessly worked to improve his shooting and establish himself as a 3-and-D wing, one of the more coveted player-types in today’s NBA. Washington focused their defensive efforts on stopping Thomas and Horford, and Crowder responded with a scorching hot shooting performance.

Sometimes I feel Crowder needs to diversify his offensive game. He has an effective one-dribble drive and is underrated as a finisher. Even if Boston’s offense demands high volume three-point attempts, Crowder’s offensive game will sometimes devolve into a “designated outside shooter” type role, limiting his offensive potential. Nevertheless, with Otto Porter and Kelly Oubre Jr. set to guard him throughout the series, Crowder needs to continue asserting himself on offense.

Related: CSNNE | Boston.com

Page 3: Where Al Horford Continues to Silence the Haters

Over his last five games, since Amir Johnson was pulled from the starting lineup and Horford was moved to center, he’s hit 36-of-54 shots from the floor (66.7 percent). Yesterday he canned 10-of-13 to go with his nine rebounds and 10 assists. In the fourth quarter, he went 4-for-4, including a large 3-pointer and had two boards and two assists.

“He’s one of the best all-around bigs in the league,” a shrugging Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “He’s probably in the top two or three passing bigs in the league, and he shoots 3’s, so he’s a problem. You have to figure out the best way to maintain what he brings to the team. But he definitely causes problems because he can step all the way out to the 3 and he can put the ball on the floor, and, you know, he’s a great passer. Ten assists from your 5 spot doesn’t happen often.”

What is happening more often is that Horford is making opponents pay for loading up on Isaiah Thomas. And even when Isaiah is not on the floor, Horford is being more assertive with his looks to the rim.

Horford acknowledged the Thomas factor and added it’s “also the fact that it takes time for a new player to get comfortable in a system and things like that.

“I know the people expect for you to come in and just kill, and not every player can do that,” he said. “There are some guys that can, and credit to them, but usually it takes a while, and I’m starting to feel more comfortable. The guys are making the game easy for me, and I’m trying to do the same for them.”

Boston Herald

Al Horford was outstanding yesterday. His stat line of 21 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds is impressive but doesn’t do him justice. He scored seven straight during a key fourth quarter stretch when Washington cut the lead to four. Coach Stevens increasingly relied on Horford to bring up the ball and initiate offense. He had five offensive rebounds, including a key tip-in midway through the fourth quarter as the Wizards were staging a comeback.

Horford played with an aggressiveness which we didn’t always see during the regular season. He was clearly the best big man on the floor. The bigger, more physical Marcin Gortat looked exhausted trying to chase Horford on offense and match his energy on the boards. In sum, Horford had a presence that was sorely lacking at points during the season.

His quotes after the game are somewhat revealing of a player who is finally understanding and embracing his role. The reporters did not ask about his transition to Boston, but Horford felt compelled to talk about playing in a new system. Usually, the crowd gets fired up from an Isaiah play, but on Sunday, the TD faithful was loudest when Horford grabbed an offensive rebound, hit a jumper, or uncharacteristically displayed emotion. Boston fans see Horford manning the paint, spreading the floor, and running the half-court offense, and they see a player who is comfortably thriving in his new role and new city.

Related: MassLive | Globe

And Finally…

Can't leave my Boston fans out Thanku the ride was unreal 😍😍😍😍love y'all forever — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

Doc coach Obrian Rick Patino — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

I kno there's so many other people I'm missing when u go on a journey this long sometimes u forget some people who helped but thanku — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

To all the coaches who helped me along this journey coach Jose smith coach Stevenson Pat Roy Roy Williams Mike Lewis Thad Mcgrew Heroldjones — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

And ur hard work and determination my heart my work ethic I got that from u Thanku — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

I gave this game all a had my whole life I'm thankful for that also to my family who seen it all from the beginning thanku — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

I'd like to thank the fans media members who followed me u made he who I am as a player the Poeple who loved and the people who hated me TY — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

THANKU TO ALL MY NBA BROTHERS AND SISTERS ASSOCIATED WITH THE GAME A GAME IVE LOVED MY WHOLE LIFE BUT NOW TEADY FOR A NEW CHAPTER STAY TUNED — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

Yahoo

If you missed it, the Utah Jazz eliminated the LA Clippers, and Paul Pierce’s career is officially over after 19 seasons. Celtics fans had several opportunities to honor their first-ballot hall-of-famer, specifically when he returned to Boston while playing with Brooklyn and this season, during his final stop to Boston. It’s been so weird seeing him play in other uniforms. It’s bittersweet with him out of the league, but it hasn’t felt the same since he left Boston. Thank you, Paul, for the amazing 15 seasons with the Celtics. And for getting us those Brooklyn picks… his legacy lives on thanks to Brooklyn’s shitty management.

Here’s a video honoring his retirement on The Players Tribune, it’s worth the watch:

The Rest of the Links:

