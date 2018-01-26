Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

LeBron James picked Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry picked Al Horford in the All-Star Draft. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 26, 2018

There’s an old expression: Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. That may or may not have had something to do with how the captains chose sides for the All-Star Game:

Because the NBA seems built on pettiness and drama, many people wondered if LeBron would select Kyrie, his formerly disgruntled teammate. Well, not only did LeBron choose Kyrie, he also grabbed his current fellow Cav, the supposedly ostracized Kevin Love.

“I just tried to pick the best available players,” James said Thursday night on the TNT broadcast. “And to be able to team up back with Kyrie is always special, along with Kevin Love. Just to have another weekend to bring back some of the memories that we had when we were all together. So Kyrie was available on the draft board. He’s one of the best point guards that we have in our league. So it was an easy choice for me.”

MassLive – LeBron James: ‘Easy choice’ to select Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving for NBA All-Star Game

Meanwhile, Horford was a drama-free choice for Team Curry. Some of Al’s detractors had suggested he would be the last player of the 24 to be picked. He wasn’t, which we know because Lebron went first when choosing the starters, and Steph went first to select from the reserves. That means LeBron had the last choice, so Al had to have already been taken.

Let’s hope all this effort and hoopla leads, in the end, to a watchable All-Star Game.

Related: ESPN – We’ve got so many theories and suspicions about the All-Star draft | CBS Sports – NBA All-Star Game 2018: The uniforms are here, and they’re very simple | NBA.com – Storylines abound after 2018 NBA All-Star draft

On Page 2: Smart reportedly sent back to Boston

According to a source, while the #Celtics remain out west on their road trip, Marcus Smart is back in Boston. He flew home from LA this evening, with his right arm in a sling. Seemingly he’ll miss the rest of the trip. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) January 26, 2018

This tweet from a Boston media member is the only update we could find about Marcus Smart’s hand injury – and it’s unconfirmed. The Celtics had yesterday off, with no practice scheduled on their travel day to the Bay Area for their Saturday game with the Warriors. Therefore, the beat writers had no access to question Brad Stevens or Smart himself.

But, if Smart’s injury is severe enough to keep him from playing at Golden State and Denver, then it makes sense that the Cs would send him home to begin treatment.

We can expect more information will be shared by the Celtics today. Until then, catch up on the dumbest Celtics injuries of all time.

And, finally… Slow down, rookie

Celtics.com reporter Marc D’Amico really does go there, comparing a 19-year-old rookie to perhaps the most spectacular showman the league has ever seen (spoiler: Dr. J).

Which Hall of Famer and 16x All-Star does @jaytatum0 resemble? pic.twitter.com/V2nolEca7o — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 25, 2018

However, being 19 does one no good when trying to slide into the L.A. club scene (spoiler: the linked video is lame).

Jayson Tatum went to a club in Los Angeles after beating Clippers last night. Got rejected by bouncer because he's only 19. https://t.co/xUom0qCubp — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) January 25, 2018

Related: Herald – Bulpett: Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum learning to bring A game every night

The Rest of the Links:

MassLive – Boston Celtics analysis: Why do Kyrie Irving & the Celtics matchup well vs. Golden State Warriors

NBA.com – Cleveland Cavaliers move Tristan Thompson into starting lineup, Jae Crowder to bench (the scapegoating of former Celtics continues)

CNBC – Boston Celtics owner Steve Pagliuca: Do these 3 things to be successful in the future job market

SPLYCE – Celtics Crossover Gaming Announces Exclusive Partnership With Splyce To Build Inaugural 2K League Team