People in Boston and around the NBA are wondering how those two might interact on the court together. If you had them, as they exist today, how would you think about playing them either together or in a rotation? LR: Well, both of them have played with the ball and without the ball. And they both can be effective with the ball and without the ball. And that’s the beauty of both of those guys. There are some who are such pure point guards that if they don’t have the ball in their hands then they don’t know how to function. Both those guys are complete guards.

On a fairly slow news day, Boston.com delivers the goods with a lengthy interview of Lorenzo Romar, the University of Washington coach who recruited both Isaiah Thomas and Markelle Fultz.

I’ve just grabbed a snippet above, the whole article is definitely worth a ten minute investment of your time.

The question of whether Fultz and Thomas can play together is one of those debates that, I think, amuses people on the inside, as an example of the drama fans and the media manufacture out of whole cloth.

I mean, this is a team that won 53 games while starting three second rounders, and managed to turn Evan Turner into a 6th man of the year candidate. I’m pretty sure Stevens will figure out how to play Fultz and Thomas side by side.

It’s a given that the Celtics will have some new people wearing their uniform next season, but, because of potential trades and the like, there is uncertainty even in that. While we think we know that certain former draftees will be signing, there is no way to account for offers the Celts may get before and even after the June 22 draft.

So, yeah, the Celtics are probably moving on from Tyler Zeller and Amir Johnson, likely moving away from Jonas Jerebko, and probably Kelly Olynyk as well. That’s four guys out, and a couple guys likely coming in, likely Ante Zizic and Markelle Fultz, possibly Yabusele, and who knows who else?

One thing that seems clear looking at the comings and goings is that the Celtics are going to be hard pressed to improve their rebounding without making a trade or free agent signing, and if they go somewhat smaller, there’s likely going to be a learning curve at the start of next season, so I’m calling it in May–another slow start under Stevens with concomitant hand-wringing and hot-takes.

It’s an all Sea/Tac day here at the dump, as the only other article in the pile is about Avery Bradley.

