The Celtics came away from Markelle Fultz’ two days in town with a greater knowledge of the 6-foot-4 guard’s game. “I learned that his scoring average is really good against a chair,” said president of basketball operations Danny Ainge. “Good shooting percentages against a chair. High efficiency.” Turning a tad more serious, Ainge added, “I would just say that we all got to know him a little better, just like we do with every draft pick we bring in.” […] Ainge will certainly be fielding offers for the right to choose first and for other scenarios, as well. Even if the Celts keep the pick, Ainge has acknowledged the roster doesn’t have great balance, so there are moves that need to be made. “I’ve gotten phone calls from other teams,” said Ainge, “but nothing that I’m tempted by.”

You gotta love Danny Ainge always keeping things in perspective. He’s quick to dismiss the relevance of the workout and has no concerns with reminding everyone that roster changes are inevitable.

As for Fultz, he comes across as a genuinely nice kid (via ESPN):

“It almost feels like I belong here,” Fultz told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman during a tour of the arena that included a stop outside the Celtics’ locker room, where the former Washington star studied the pictures of Boston legends that line the hallways. “My visit here was great. It was a good experience,” Fultz said. “First of all, I came here, did some medical stuff at the doctors, a physical. I went out to eat later that night [with Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge], that was a good experience just seeing the food culture here, got a good burger.

Fultz said the Celtics did NOT tell him that he would be the #1 pick. He also remained non-committal on workouts for other teams.

According to Chad Ford, Fultz is the C’s top guy but they’re still considering Ball, Fox, Tatum and Jackson.

On Page 2, Jaylen Brown got himself tossed out of a restaurant.

Brown is venting on social media but the incident – which happened in Atlanta – doesn’t appear to be a big deal. Pretty sure this restaurant will regret this decision in a 2-3 years when Brown is a budding superstar.