“I’ve talked to Danny a few times, and they want to get me to come out there for a visit,” Fultz told ESPN. “They just want to get a chance to know me better as a person.” “I want to be the No. 1 pick really bad,” Fultz added. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, and I feel like I would fit well in Boston.” Fultz said he has yet to firm up a day when he will visit the Celtics, who acquired the rights to the No. 1 pick through a 2013 trade with the Brooklyn Nets. He will likely work out for management and coaches. He did meet with Boston and a few other teams earlier this month while in Chicago before the draft combine. […] Fultz said he has never been to Boston, but he has watched the Celtics closely through their postseason run that ended last week in the Eastern Conference finals. “I don’t know a ton about the city,” Fultz said. “I know the tradition the franchise has, and that the fans are crazy.”

I’m compiled a quick to-do list in anticipation of Markelle Fultz’s visit to Boston:

Spruce up the duck boats. Reserve him the finest table at [insert name of trendy Boston restaurant]. Make sure Jaylen Brown is around to show him all the cool, under-21 (wink, wink) night clubs. Finish up the construction projects around TD Garden. Block the signals of 93.7 from 6-10am and 98.5 from 2-6pm.

Am I forgetting anything?

Jeff Goodman adds that, “multiple sources told ESPN that Fultz is the front-runner to be selected first overall.”

John pledged his loyalty to Team Fultz over the weekend and I’m 100% convinced that Danny Ainge is making this pick. It makes the most sense – especially when you consider the long term finances of this team. Any star player rumored to be available (no more Anthony Davis speculation, please?) can likely be had with a package that includes BKN’s #1 pick in 2018.

I saw some fan chatter on Twitter yesterday about Fultz starting alongside Isaiah Thomas. Unless there’s a spate of injuries, I don’t see that happening. Fultz will get minutes, but he will be eased into the rotation.

On Page 2, Jaylen Brown demands to play this summer.

“Jaylen came right into my office and said, ‘I’m playing this summer,’ ” Ainge said. “And I said, ‘OK, tell me what’s on your mind.’ And he pretty much just said, ‘Because I don’t want anybody to even think that I’m not ready right now. I’m ready to play and I’m ready to win.’ “He emphasized the point of now. He doesn’t want us thinking he’s two or three years away. He wants to be included in our plans this very minute. Of course he is, but it just tells you a little bit about Jaylen. He wants to be great.” […] Brown had a limited role in the first two rounds of the playoffs before being used more prominently in the conference finals against the Cavaliers, when he was one of Boston’s few bright spots. The rookie made 17 of 29 shots (58.6 percent) and often found himself guarding James on one of basketball’s biggest stages. When the two were matched up at TD Garden, there was a buzz in the crowd. The fans understood the significance of what Brown could someday mean to this franchise.

I’m beyond thrilled that our archived content isn’t currently available. If it was, you’d be able to read all the nonsense I wrote about Jaylen Brown being wrong for this team. I believe I said something along the lines of RJ Hunter will have a bigger impact this season.

Now I’m giddy over Brown’s potential. You should be, too.

