The Boston Celtics finally achieved their first signature win of the season, and it was the type of victory they appreciate most: a grimy, no-holds-barred wrestling match that required a refusal to give in when the offense stalled out for too long. Ugly basketball might make for a rough television experience, but the Celtics love when they succeed by scrapping through all their errors. After miserable first-half shooting, they never stopped. The willingness to work through the mud set up one of the most compelling, well-played fourth quarters this season will bring, plus an overtime period that featured more of the same. Boston’s 112-109 win ended with the team’s players parting ways to allow a dunk, knowing they had already done enough. It was the only time the Celtics let down the entire second half.

The Celtics (16-12) notched their first win of the season (after six losses) over a team with a winning percentage of .600 or better, easily the signature victory they were desperately seeking this season. And doing it in a down-to-the-wire battle with Memphis is even more impressive when you consider the Grizzlies (18-12) are the league’s best when it comes to closing out tight games. They came into Tuesday’s matchup with a 12-1 record in games that were within three points or less with a minute or less to play in regulation or overtime. Make that 12-2.

With the barrage of early-season injuries, Celtics fans have been told to be patient with this team. The mantra has been: “Last season, the Cs were only at 19 wins, 19 losses in January before getting their act together and finishing 48-34. Let’s see what this year’s group can do when they’re healthy.”

After last night, you have to think there’s something to that line of thought, as the Cs have won three straight with a full roster since IT returned from a strained groin. Last night’s win in Memphis came against one of the West’s best, and featured a big comeback, repeated clutch plays, and an epic performance by the little lefty. It was reminiscent of last season’s OT win over the Clippers, in which IT also could not be contained.

So the Grizzlies games may have been a turning point for the Boston squad, where they got what everyone is calling a signature win and performed as though they can beat anybody. And this would be a real good time for the Cs to get hot. The schedule for the rest of December is challenging:

a road test versus Paul George (who didn’t play when the Celts visited Indiana the first time);

trying to stop the supernova that is Russell Westbrook;

the return to the Christmas Day schedule;

a rematch with Memphis;

at Cleveland (say no more);

and a home game with Miami.

A top-tier NBA team would probably win four or five of those six games. If the Celtics can achieve that, then we might look back at last night and say that’s when they turned the corner on this season.

On Page 2: The Little Killer

“I’m a killer,” Thomas told CSNNE’s Kyle Draper. “I’m a killer. My team needed me to score. My team needed me to make plays. They got me open. Coach put me in position to be successful. And I just took it from there.” […] But it was Thomas who scored more points in a single game than any Celtics guard since 1988. Over 44 minutes, he also racked up six assists while committing only one turnover. It was almost certainly the most efficient 40-point night you’ll see this year, and, by at least one measure, the most valuable game anyone has delivered this season. The Celtics flailed around like drunken scarecrows for most of the first half – lineups without Thomas and Horford were dreadful – but it didn’t matter because Thomas spent the second half and overtime in a dream world all his own. According to Basketball-Reference.com, only one player had ever made at least seven 3-pointers and 17 free throws in the same game: Kobe Bryant on the night he had 81 points. Thomas has long been a fourth-quarter wizard, but this was magical by any standard.

In scoring 44 points on just 16 field goal attempts, Thomas became only the fourth player in the past three decades to display such efficiency, according to Basketball-Reference. In the past 50 years, the only Celtics guard to score more points in a regular-season game than Thomas was the man who traded for him, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

After setting a career high with 44 points on 10-16 shooting, nailing seven three-pointers, going a perfect 17-17 on free throws, and adding six assists, two steals and a block, with just one turnover, Isaiah had every right to feel good about himself. He also proved John Karalis to be correct: it doesn’t matter what his height is, he’s an awesome player.

IT has said he wants to be the best small man ever, and the way he’s playing now (Tommy Heinsohn voice) who can say he won’t be? He is performing better than he did last season, when he made the All-Star Game. But to make it back there, he will need to get voters’ attention by having a few more high-profile nights like in Memphis. At the risk of looking ahead, the Christmas game on national TV in New York will be a huge opportunity for him to do just that. Let’s see if IT delivers the present we want, wrapped in a big green bow.

On Page 3: Reunited, and it feels so good

After the Celtics play at Indiana on Thursday, change channels to TNT for this Celtics reunion of two, umm, interesting personalities. Let’s hope it doesn’t get as crazy as that one time.

And, finally: Farewell, Sages

"There's no way to gauge the days we have, no way to know how long…

But know this Craig, we'll do our best to live 'em #SagerStrong." pic.twitter.com/63ktUzU1rs — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 20, 2016

