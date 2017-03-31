Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

LeBron James said the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a bad spot, and Kyrie Irving indicated the team had a meeting after its 99-93 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. “We’re just in a bad spot right now. Not disappointed with the effort. We’re just in a bad spot,” James said following the Cavs’ fifth loss in the past seven games. “We’re going to try to figure it out. … I think the effort was there. I just don’t think the concentration for as close to 48 minutes is there yet. Which is unfortunate.” The Cavs are 6-10 in March, the first time James has experienced a double-digit loss total in a month since November 2003, his first full month as a pro. Thursday was the team’s 12th road game of March, which set a franchise record, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

With very little news this morning on the Celtics front, I decided to take a peak at the Cavs. Yup, they’re still losing.

While I’ve enjoyed watching Cleveland fumble around since January and fall particularly hard this month, I don’t think this changes anything.

Anyone who witnessed the 2010 Celtics season should feel the same way. That team was the king of regular season underachievers. They started fast (23-5) and played .500 basketball from January – April! They lost 7 of their final 10 and finished 50-32.

But come playoff time, they flipped a switch and cruised into the NBA finals.

No one was certain they would flip the switch. I’m pretty sure I killed them repeatedly and didn’t forecast another trip to the Finals.

The Cavs look vulnerable. Maybe the Celtics can catch them after a grueling 2nd round series vs Toronto or Washington. Maybe. But I still wouldn’t bet against them.

On Page 2, LaVar Ball prefers the Celtics NOT pick his son.

Asked whether he would “prefer they not select” his son, Ball was clear. “Yes. I want him to be a Laker, but that’s my preference,” Ball said on Dale & Holley with Rich Keefe. “But like I’ve said, whoever picks my son, that’s fine, but that’s just my opinion. It wouldn’t be like I’m like, ‘Aw, man. He’s got to go to Boston.’ I would love him to stay in LA. That’s just me, though.” Ball clarified that he doesn’t have any issue with the Celtics, but that his goal is for his son to stay in Los Angeles. “It’s not about me liking them or disliking [the Celtics],” Ball said. “It’s just, we’re West Coast guys. I’d love for him to stay on the West Coast where his brothers could see him all the time, most of the time. We’re a big family. That’s the only difference, but like I said, my son will play for any team on the fact that his goal was to make it to the NBA, so it doesn’t matter what team he plays for.”

For LaVar Ball’s standards, these are pretty mild comments. And I respect his honesty. I’m sure I’ll give a similar answer in 2029 when I’m talking to an LA radio station about my son’s chances in the upcoming NBA draft.

