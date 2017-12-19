Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

How did the Boston Celtics steal back a 112-111 win from the Indiana Pacers after suffering through a deep fourth-quarter collapse? The simple answer is that Kyrie Irving drilled a pair of clutch 3-pointer to bring the Celtics within one, then Terry Rozier stole a pass with mere seconds remaining to race in for a game-winning dunk. But the more correct answer is that I really have no idea. After building a 19-point lead early, the Celtics threw some bizarre passes, fouled like it was cool, and had no answers for Victor Oladipo.

Normally, I’d pile on to Jay’s astonishment at how last night’s game turned out, but I’m not going to do that today.

November 30th to January 6th is 39 days.

In those 39 days the Celtics are scheduled to play 21 games. They have consecutive days off twice during that stretch and four back-to-backs.

At this point in time, a W is a W.

Boston played their 33rd game last night.

Only three other teams have played more than 30 games so far this season (Cleveland, Orlando and Phoenix), and those three teams have only played 31 games each. And two of those teams are terrible.

So, yeah, the Celtics squandered a 19 point lead and actually ended up five points down with half a minute to go, which is like a 24 point turnaround, but with the slog that the Celtics have been on, I ain’t gonna look a gift horse in the mouth.

Page 2: Where let’s all watch that play again because it was awesome, and you deserve a bit of extra awesome in your day.

Here's Terry Rozier steal & DUNK that won the game – #Celtics Rewind presented by @NissanUSA pic.twitter.com/pA7hD9tjMA — Celtics on NBCSB (@NBCSCeltics) December 19, 2017

(By the way, I gotta level with you; Pacers fans probably deserve a bit of extra awesome about as much as you guys do, but they’re not getting any. At least not from last night’s game)

Finally: Al Horford channels Nate Robinson…

..and Brad Stevens actually smiled!

You know it’s quite a win when you catch typically stoic Brad Stevens smiling as his player swam each other after buzzer. pic.twitter.com/WEu8Yfa04K — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) December 19, 2017

