Consider this: When Smart shoots 30 percent or worse from the field in a game this season, the Celtics are 11-0. When he shoots better than 30 percent, Boston is a mere 5-4. While more pronounced this season, this does not appear to be happenstance. Smart’s career winning percentage in games he shoots sub-30 percent is .641. That winning percentage drops to .598 in games he shoots better than 30 percent. Observers find it difficult to offer an explanation other than this: On nights that Smart struggles with his shot, he tries so hard to impact the game in other ways that it more than offsets his shooting woes.

Such an insane stat, yet perfectly logical.

What I want most from Marcus is for him to not get so visibly frustrated when the shots aren’t falling. Almost an acceptance that he isn’t a good shooter and likely never will be.

This doesn’t mean he shouldn’t work on his craft voraciously and aspire to improve. It’s more about accepting your strengths and shortcomings.

Here’s another wild stat:

Among the 353 players averaging at least 10 minutes per game, Smart ranks 340th in the NBA in field goal percentage. Despite his shooting struggles, Smart ranks seventh in the NBA in traditional plus-minus at plus-156 for the season. He’s one spot ahead of Golden State’s Kevin Durant (plus-145).

We love you, Marcus. Terrible shooting and all.

On Page 2, Gordon Hayward treated Rudy Gobert like a Tinder connection.

It still smarts for Rudy Gobert, now Utah’s undisputed franchise star — an all-world defender the Jazz are banking on as a magnet for free agents. “I could feel it,” Gobert says. “I was texting him a few days before [Hayward’s July 4th decision], and he wasn’t texting me back. That’s what I didn’t like. Just tell me. After five years, trust us, say what you are going to do. But I respect his choice.”

Ouch. Gobert got ghosted.

Just because these guys are teammates, doesn’t make them close friends. John and I were teammates at Emerson College and I couldn’t stand him. You try getting dressed next to a guy who had a locker full of souvlaki and gyros. I digress…

Even if Gordon and Rudy are were close, he’s still in a tough spot. What if Hayward let on that he was leaning towards Boston and Gobert mentioned that to his agent who mentioned it to a colleague and BOOM – now the story is trending on Twitter and hacks like me are blogging about it.

