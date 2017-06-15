Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Doug Gottlieb: “Markelle Fultz is working out for the Lakers tomorrow. So that means he hasn’t been guaranteed by the Celtics they’re going to take him first overall. So is this a ‘Hey, they’re wheeling and dealing’? Is it ‘Let’s go get Blake [Griffin], and let’s go get Gordon Hayward?’ Or ‘Let’s trade the 1 for more pieces?’ “It feels like they could make a huge series of moves combining free agency and the draft to go for it now.” Chris Broussard: “Look at Danny Ainge’s history. What’s he best known for? Getting Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen in the same summer, and building a championship team. “You can’t put anything past Danny Ainge. I think what we are seeing now is that they may be more in win-now mode than people thought. And again, I think they may think they’re closer to Cleveland than a lot of others do.”

FoxSports– Chris Broussard: Why Blake Griffin could be the answer for the Celtics

Well, the narrative in the media sure has shifted a little bit over the last three weeks, or so. As the Cavs toyed with the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Warriors lay waste to the rest of the West, the choice between now and the future for the Celtics never seemed clearer. The gap between the two behemoths in Cleveland and Oakland, and the rest of the league is wide as ever, and the Celtics, the team standing on the edge of that canyon, looking out across at Lebron and KD-led squads, should wait to leap.

That was before the Warriors left the Cavs behind on a ledge of their own, creating a gap that should only widen given the current cap situation in Cleveland and the lack of turnover for the four-star Warriors once Steph Curry and Kevin Durant re-sign. Now, questions have cropped up about the future of the Cavs: Is there any way to improve their team except with moves on the margins? Will Lebron stay in Cleveland after next season, or move out to the west? The Cavs may get moved back onto that cliff with the rest of the league, leaving room for a team or two to occupy that second perch within striking distance of the Warriors.

We all know why the Celtics are among the best position to take that second spot and at least challenge Golden State, and that there are multiple avenues by which to do it: keep this core in tact and add through the draft; sign a stud in free agency with max room this summer; do that, plus trade assets for another star. If you read the tea leaves, the second and third options are starting to gain a little more steam. There’s an opportunity to be had, potentially, with questions coming out of Cleveland. If the Celtics believe it’s their time to challenge, they certainly have the ammo to do it.

If Danny Ainge is taking roster advice from Mark Wahlberg (doubtful), the Boston Celtics won’t be picking Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in next Thursday’s NBA draft. In fact, they won’t be taking anyone at all. The actor and longtime Boston sports fan told TMZ Sports he hopes the Celtics use the pick to trade for a star, specifically highlighting Jimmy Butler and Paul George as potential options. Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck has all but publicly confirmed the team has no interest in trading the selection. Fultz, who starred for one year at Washington, has become the clear consensus pick and will likely be a Celtic barring any major changes over the next week.

Bleacher Report — Mark Wahlberg says Celtics should trade No. 1 pick for Jimmy Butler, Paul George

Well, sadly, we’ll now be missing out on Ted 3 staring Mark Wahlberg and that stuffed bear sneaking into Markelle Fultz’s home to steal his sperm.

And finally, Paul believes Ray will be back one day

The Boston Celtics have had beef with Ray Allen ever since the sharpshooter left town for the Miami Heat in 2012, but Paul Pierce doesn’t believe it’ll go on forever. The former Celtics forward, who, along with Allen and Kevin Garnett, helped lead Boston to its 17th NBA title in 2008, spoke to Boston.com recently and revealed he’d like to work things out with Allen. It comes as a slight surprise after Allen wasn’t invited to a 2008 Celtics reunion Garnett hosted in May on his “Area 21” segment on TNT. “I know eventually it’s gonna smooth over,” Pierce told Boston.com. “We’ll all sit down one day, probably have a cigar, glass of wine and talk about it. Hopefully some time in the near future. You know I’m hoping.”

NESN — Paul Pierce believes feud between Celtics, Ray Allen eventually will ‘smooth over’

Nothing like the Ubuntu Celtics, a bottle of Merlot and a bunch of Red’s victory cigars to bring Ray Allen back into the fold. In order for this to happen, though, it might be nice if one of these guys actually reached out to Ray to try to bury the hatchet.

Next time on, The Real Housewives of Boston.