If you’ve accurately predicted how the Celtics’ season would progress, stop reading right now and head to your local casino. No doubt, you’ll foresee every card that’s about to come up and will soon be fabulously wealthy.

But you’re still reading, right? Because neither you nor anyone has been able to figure out what to expect from this team during this wild season.

The conventional wisdom was that the Celts would start the schedule needing some time to jell. And when Gordon Hayward went down after five minutes, it was even more logical to assume that Boston would be good but not great. Thoughts of getting past Cleveland in the East quickly went out the window.

Instead, the Cs shockingly ripped off 16 straight wins. By December 6, they were atop the league with a 22-4 record, and fans started wondering when Finals tickets would go on sale.

With expectations higher than ever, the Celtics again did the unexpected by going into a big-time funk. They’ve now lost five of their last nine, and here are the lowlights:

Chicago’s Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis, who had a fist fight in preseason practice, looked like BFFs as they combined for 47 points.

Utah’s Ricky Rubio and Jonas Jerebko, who together average 18 points, went off for a combined 39.

Miami’s Kelly Olynyk channeled his Wizards Game 7 persona to post a career-high 32 points.

New York’s Michael Beasley, who has played for six teams in 10 seasons, was unstoppable with 32 points and 12 rebounds.

Notice that list doesn’t contain any names like LeBron, Durant, Harden (who they face next week), or even Porzingis (who scored one point and shot 0-11 from the field last night – not that it mattered). But the bad stretch contains common themes.

The C’s have failed to keep up that pace for most of December, as they are 4-5 over their last nine games after a bad 102-93 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Boston’s struggles during this stretch are rooted in a noticeable dips in its defense and rebounding. The C’s have allowed 100-plus points in six of their last nine games after allowing opponents to reach the century mark just 10 times in their first 26 contests. Boston ranks 22nd in defensive rating and 30th in rebound percentage during this 4-5 stretch over the last 13 days. The Celtics entered Thursday having played at least three more games than any team in the Eastern Conference. The second-place Toronto Raptors have played six fewer games than Boston. This jam-packed schedule is tiring out the C’s, and it’s been easy to notice this week. Combine the tough schedule and injuries to key players and you have a recipe for regression.

NESN – Celtics Notes: Boston’s Defense, Rebounding Worsening Amid Tough Schedule

The numbers by month reflect the recent struggles. Boston’s rebound percentage was 51.8 in October and 51.7 in November. In December, it’s 47.6. Same trend with net rating: October, 7.2; November, 5.9; December, 0.3. So, first we were surprised that they were awesome on defense and the boards; but as soon as we expected that out of them, they started to falter. Unpredictable.

And the schedule…

This is Boston’s league-high 35th game of the season. We’re only 66 days in. No other team in East had played more than 32 games entering tonight. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) December 22, 2017

There’s no relief in sight, either. The Cs have eight games in the next 15 days before they catch a break – during which they fly to London.

The final factor that has affected Boston is injuries. They’ve managed to win without Hayward, of course, but Mook Morris has sat out 19 games this year after missing only six the past four seasons. Irving, Horford, Brown and Smart have all missed two or three games with ailments. Last night, Shane Larkin was out for the first time (sore knee). Only Tatum, Baynes and Rozier have played in all 35 contests. Being shorthanded, combined with the relentless schedule, is now costing them.

If the Celtics hadn’t been white hot during October and November, this December stretch wouldn’t be so frustrating. All we can really do is ride it out and hope that, when we least expect it, the Celtics will surprise us once again.

Irving thoughts on Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/GcCwWBaAvg — Celtics on NBCSB (@NBCSCeltics) December 22, 2017

“I mean the hoopla on Christmas, I don’t really get into that,” Irving replied. “I don’t really necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday. I’m just happy that I get to be with my family. Looking forward to playing in front of the fans and just playing against a high-level Washington team and going against great guys and then, of course, opening presents and that whole thing.”

MassLive – Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics star, not into the hoopla of Christmas

Oh no, it’s the sequel to the flat earth lunacy. Kyrie thinks Christmas is not a holiday? Let’s hope Fox News doesn’t hear about this.

These won’t get as much attention as Kyrie’s comments.

After his warmups, @smart_MS3 met one of his biggest fans, Walker, an 8-yr-old battling brain cancer. Marcus dedicated his first points tonight to Walker. pic.twitter.com/QCnEd7RDZ0 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 22, 2017

Look at the reaction from this Mormon missionary upon receiving a surprise message and an autographed @celtics ball from @danielrainge This young man recently suffered a setback in his battle vs Leukemia. #Day21 #lighttheworld #lds pic.twitter.com/XJLGY1sePZ — Mike Dowling (@mdowling5) December 22, 2017

