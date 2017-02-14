Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

“They’ve got a legitimate chance to get to the Finals with that team out of the East,” [Carlisle] said. In the locker room afterward, players were pleased to gather yet another win, but not giddy. They mostly turned their focus toward Wednesday’s home game against the 76ers, which would immediately be followed by a road game Thursday against the Bulls. They believe winning teams do not take pauses to pat themselves on the back. … “We’re playing the right way,” Crowder said, “especially late in the game.”

Well–a few thoughts on a road trip that went pretty alright for the Celtics after threatening to go sideways after a turd of a game against Sacramento and a slew of injuries and absences.

The Celtics won three in a row in convincing fashion, despite missing Crowder for two of them, Jaylen Brown for one and a half (give or take) and lest we forget, Avery Bradley for all three. Of late, the Celtics’ defense has gotten a lot better (holding Dallas to a paltry 5-21 in the 4th quarter last night). And their rebounding has been much better since the turn of the year.

This is the point at which the Celtics, in the past, have had a tendency to start putting a little too much confidence in their press and their reputation. They have played some pretty ugly basketball after getting rave reviews, and with games against a pair of not-good teams coming up, they could end up getting bit. Especially tomorrow night against a Philadelphia team could easily make the Celtics pay if they come out assuming that just showing up is 90% of the battle.

Page 2: Where the Mavs shouldn’t have traded Jae Crowder

After Carlisle heaped praise on Crowder prior to the Celtics’ game against the Mavericks on Monday, he was asked why the team had included him in the now-lopsided deal to acquire Rajon Rondo. “We shouldn’t have traded him,” Carlisle said with a smile.

Reflect for a moment that the deal that brought Jae Crowder to Boston for Rajon Rondo may not be in Danny Ainge’s top five all-time trade list (first four are unquestionably the KG, Allen, Nets Picks and IT trades, number five is arguably the draft night acquisition of Rajon Rondo).

Finally: Double yikes!

Boston was pretty much set-up for a loss against Sacramento last Wednesday. Think about it: They flew out late on Tuesday–had their shootaround at 10:00 Tuesday night Eastern/body clock time, probably a few of them partied a wee bit after the Patriots beat the Falcons. And there was that epic farewell to Paul Pierce on Sunday afternoon.

Well, it turns out Boston’s hangover game had nothing on last night’s embarrassments by Golden State and Oklahoma City. I guess that game in OKC took a lot more out of those two teams than either of them wanted to admit.

Final in DEN: @nuggets defeat the @warriors at home, 132-110. @nuggets go on to tie the all-time record for made 3s in a game! (24) pic.twitter.com/oEwRLkmoxP — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2017

Denver scored 79 points in the first half.

Thunder miss 24 straight shots in loss to Wizards https://t.co/bMPgHmaviX pic.twitter.com/iHzWguYMeb — theScore NBA (@theScoreNBA) February 14, 2017

OKC lost 120-98.

