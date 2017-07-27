Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Prediction: Smart, Hayward and Crowder start with Thomas and Horford. Brown sees minutes at three positions, and Morris closes more than a few games at the 4.

Isaiah Thomas will undoubtedly start at the point, but beyond that, head coach Brad Stevens can get wild with lineups.

The Boston Celtics’ positional congestion arises out of too many enticing options rather than several mostly unworthy or imperfect candidates duking it out.

Here, let’s delve into several crowded positions the draft and free agency failed to sort out.

If you have a surplus of good wings who all deserve to play, you don’t have one player who clearly owns the position. Less is more in that scenario.

Depth is great, but too many players vying for minutes at the same position is typically a sign of a bad NBA roster.

This writer at Bleacher Report prefaces a list of five teams with positional logjams by saying that too many solid players staking claim to playing time is a bad thing. He then goes on to laud the Celtics for their positional versatility.

C’mon, dude, can’t have it both ways. This would be like posting an instagram video with an opening dialogue about the merits of healthy eating only to stop halfway through your list of your top ten favorite vegetables and eat an entire Entenmann’s Raspberry Danish (such. a. good. pastry).

Anyways, I’m with this guy, the Celtics glut of players on the wing is actually an enviable position for clubs around the league. I don’t think I agree with his predicted starting five, though.

Marcus Smart isn’t starting. They need his steadying presence as a floor general off the bench. I’ll go with: Thomas, Hayward, Crowder, Morris and Horford– perhaps put Baynes in for Morris and move Horford to the 4.

I would expound upon this more, but 7-11 is still open and I’m craving baked goods all of a sudden…

On page 2, who let these guys into the locker room?!?

Don't take my shoes LOL RT @celtics: .@Isaiah_Thomas looks like you have some fans from @ASRomaEN pic.twitter.com/DOQw10YkUL — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) July 26, 2017

This is cool and all, but let’s remember what happened to Tom Brady’s jersey…. These are strange and dangerous times and these Roma dudes look a liiiittle too comfortable in the locker room. These guys could be snatching up so much Celtics apparel– opening night is going to come around and during a timeout in the third quarter, Eddie Paladino is going to flip on his mic and scream, “HERE’S THE CELTICS GREEN TEAM, FANS, AND ALL THEY WANT TO KNOW IS… WHO WANTS A….wait, what’s that? we’re out…. Fu*king AC Roma.”

And finally, I thought this was pretty cool

Cleaning out my childhood room over the weekend and stumbled upon a folder of camp letters to home that my mom saved. I went to an overnight camp when I was 11 that let us sign up to watch big sporting events like the NBA Draft. When I say I was with Paul Pierce from Day One, here’s your proof. Other highlights of this postcard: