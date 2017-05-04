On Page 2, Isaiah & Kobe like Rocky & Apollo

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

During the first time-out in Game 2 called by Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, his team was once again facing an early deficit. The good news? Instead of 16-0 as was the case in Game 1, the Celtics were “only” down 16-8. Boston came back to win both games, but know the chances of getting off to such a horrible start and rallying to win will be a lot harder to do now that the best-of-seven series is now in Washington for Games 3 and 4. Despite having a 2-0 series lead, the Celtics know there’s plenty of work left to be done as well as areas in need of improvement. Near the top of that list has to be getting off to better starts. “These guys (Wizards) have been good starters all year,” said Celtics head coach Brad Stevens. During the regular season, the Wizards averaged 28.4 points in the first quarter which ranked fourth in the NBA. In the two playoff games thus far against Boston, the Wizards have pummeled the Celtics at the start of games with an astounding 40.0 points scored per game in the first. “They blitzed us at the start of all six games,” said Stevens, referring to the four regular season meetings and the two in the playoffs. “We need to do a better job with that, while recognizing too, it doesn’t mean you can’t play well the rest of the game. We have to be as consistent as we can be throughout the rest of the game. But you have to be ready for that initial hit.”

For all those who want to proclaim the Wizards dead after two Celtics’ wins in Boston, you may want to pump the breaks…. unless the Celtics can take their collective foot off of theirs in the opening minutes of the first quarter at the Verizon Center tonight and Sunday.

The Wizards have jumped all over the Celtics in the opening minutes of each game, quieting the Garden crowd and forcing Brad Stevens to dip into his bench earlier than expected. Eventually, a pair of consecutive 3s have gotten the Cs back into the game, forcing a Scott Brooks timeout and a crowd that gets on its feet just waiting to erupt– willing the Celtics to continue chipping away.

The Cs won’t have that luxury 400 or so miles down I-95. There will be no crowd that urges the Celtics to get the deficit under 10. It’s harder to come back from an early deficit on the road. The Celtics will have to either punch first, or keep early runs from John Wall & co. within reach.

Two games in DC this season weren’t close. The first game, in mid-November, was a laugher. The Cs trailed 34-8 after one. Game two was the Funeral Game, and the Celtics finished the first frame down nine and wouldn’t lead the game the rest of the way.

What needs to change to avoid a similar fate tonight and Sunday? I’m interested to see if Brad Stevens goes back to Amir Johnson to start the game. The Celtics have a chance to truly take command of this series tonight and hopefully that opportunity engenders a sense of urgency in this group to hit the gas from the opening tip.

On Page 2, Isaiah & Kobe like Rocky & Apollo

Thomas revealed Wednesday afternoon that Bryant reached out after Chyna Thomas, Isaiah’s younger sister, passed away in a car accident two-and-a-half weeks ago. Since then, Bryant has texted Thomas before and after every playoff game, and even spent 30 minutes breaking down some Celtics film with Thomas over the phone. “I’m not going to tell you his secrets. He wouldn’t want me to do that,” laughed Thomas, who said the film session came after Game 2 of a first-round series with the Chicago Bulls. The Celtics star flew back to Washington state after that game to spend some time with his grieving family. While he was on the phone with Bryant, his mother wanted to know what was keeping him occupied. “I was on the phone and my mom kept saying, ‘Who are you talking to?'” Thomas said before practice Wednesday at the Verizon Center. “I had to put it on mute and I told her, ‘It’s Kobe!’ She started tripping a little bit. That was fun.”

I never thought I’d see the day that Kobe Bryant was helping the Celtics, but I guess if I was somehow associated with the dumpster-fire Lakers, I’d do whatever it took to distance myself, too.

In seriousness, it’s great to see the greater NBA community coming to Isaiah’s side during this incredibly tough time in his life. It’s been easy to get wrapped up in I.T’s ineffable performances and thus forget that the pain in his heart doesn’t diminish proportional to how deep the Celtics go in the playoffs.

As for Kobe– I don’t think he’ll ever coach, but I’m sure he’ll pull an occasional Olajuwon for players he likes, give them a call and dissect their games. He’s also expanding his nick-naming influence– moving from giving himself nicknames to giving monikers to others:

Of course, there are ulterior motives for Bryant, as he works to develop his “Musecage” network.

There’s no way Mighty IT sticks, is there?

