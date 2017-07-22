Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

On top of rumors that Lebron James will leave the Cavs after this season, now Kyrie Irving wants to be traded ASAP. Cleveland fans must wonder if they’re headed for another 52-year title drought. Well, we don’t care – we just want to know how this will affect the Celtics. Chuck took a first look yesterday, and today we review what others have to say.

This is all great news for the Boston Celtics, who finished as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference before getting demolished by the Cavs in the conference finals. Boston greatly improved their odds against the Cavaliers by signing All-Star Gordon Hayward, while Cleveland hasn’t done much to improve their current roster or close the gap between themselves and the defending champion Warriors.

CBS Boston – Kyrie Irving Reportedly Asks Cavaliers To Trade Him

There’s no promise the Cavaliers will grant Irving his wish. But depending on how they proceed, the Boston Celtics could benefit from this Irving debacle as much as any other team. The Cavaliers as presently constituted are the obvious rulers of the Eastern Conference. But they’re on thin ice, and it’s not clear what they’ll look like by the time the regular season arrives, never mind next summer when James will have the option to leave for another club.

MassLive – Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers star reportedly requests trade that would shake up Eastern Conference

The Cavaliers also have no real incentive to send him where he wants to go — by waiting until after all of the major players in free agency and the offseason were settled elsewhere (i.e. Paul George and Butler), he essentially hand-cuffed Cleveland into likely making a deal in which they lose value. There could be bad blood between Cleveland and Irving, especially given the turmoil this creates on the roster one year before LeBron James once again hits free agency.

MassLive – Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors 2017: Preferred destinations include Knicks, Timberwolves, Heat & Spurs (report)

1. Do nothing and keep Irving. The Cavaliers do not have to trade him — Irving has two years left on his contract, and the Cavaliers have leverage. Cleveland could take notes from the Lakers after Kobe Bryant’s trade me demand circa 2007 — Los Angeles told him they were looking but not move him, and eventually smoothed things over (and won a couple more rings). It may be a lot harder for the Cavaliers to do that. How deep is Irving’s dissatisfaction run? Can LeBron and Irving mend fences? Or is the discord in Cleveland too great right now to smooth things over? Usually winning can cure all ills, and the Cavaliers should win plenty again. Then again, star players in the NBA usually get their way so if Irving really wants out…

NBC Sports – Cavaliers have three choices with Kyrie Irving. And no rush decide on one.

Given James’ frustration with Gilbert already, and the increasingly yapped-over possibility he will bolt as a free agent next summer, the Cavaliers have gone from powerhouse of the East to powder keg of the East. […] No matter what happens now with Irving — heck, even if he winds up staying and the same roster remains in place — the Cavaliers have spent the past month taking body blows to their team psyche. They’re probably going to come out of this without one of their prime stars, and while having James is always going to make a team a favorite in the East, odds on a return to the NBA Finals are getting longer and longer.

Sporting News – NBA trade rumors: Kyrie Irving’s request leaves Cavs hurting, Adam Silver smiling

It’s been a long time since I’ve encountered a star player so removed from reality when it comes to looking at his place in the NBA. Also, his advisors are doing him no favors and they come across as amateurish in how this is being handled.

Cleveland.com – Cleveland Cavaliers must trade Kyrie Irving — Terry Pluto

The clear consensus from these excerpts is that trading Irving will weaken the Cavs, but if they don’t trade him they could have chemistry problems. So far, so good for the Celtics.

Regarding Irving’s destination wish list, this CBS Sports piece suggests who Cleveland might get in return. The prominent names are Carmelo Anthony, Frank Ntilikina, Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow, LaMarcus Aldridge, Danny Green, Eric Bledsoe (if there’s a three-way deal), and Andrew Wiggins. I’d be fine with all of them, because – except for possible future all-star Wiggins – none of those trades would make the Cavs better.

Now, if Cleveland can instead flip Irving straight up in a blockbuster for, say, Boogie Cousins or John Wall (who just agreed to a huge contract extension), that would be a problem for Boston. Both of those deals work in the ESPN Trade Machine. But Cleveland’s bargaining position is damaged now that Irving’s demand is public. And to top it off, they’re going to rely on a rookie general manager (reports say assistant GM Koby Altman is being promoted) to sort out this mess.

The conclusion is obvious: Boston fans should feel good about this development. Pretty, pretty, pretty good. And let’s give the last word to one of the new Celtics:

Just don't go to Golden State 😂😂😂😂… — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) July 21, 2017

Related: ESPN – Kyrie Irving requesting trade out of Cleveland to find bigger role | Yahoo Sports – Why Kyrie Irving has decided it’s time to break free of LeBron James | Sports Illustrated – Breaking Down Kyrie Irving’s Potential Trade Suitors

On Page 2: You’re not winning this argument, Ray

Though he was a key member of the group that won championship No. 17 in 2008, Allen left the Celtics for the rival Miami Heat in 2012, leaving a sour taste in the mouth of many of his former teammates, not to mention the city of Boston. Five years later, it looks like the future Hall of Famer is fed up. Allen, who turned 42 on Thursday, spent some of his day responding to Instagram users who commented expletive-laced rants and snake emojis on a “happy birthday” picture posted by a Celtics fan account. “Y’all need to get over it!!! Where were you all when the team tried to trade me. It’s a business, we go where it’s necessary just like you all do in your jobs!!!! I will always be a Celtic no matter what any of you say. Get over it!!!!”

USA Today – Ray Allen, Boston Celtics saga takes another turn

That is a lot of exclamation points. It’s been five years since Ray Allen played for the Celtics, yet we can’t stop talking about him. Recently:

Paul Pierce and other 2008 Celtics visited with Kevin Garnett at TNT’s Area 21, where it was revealed that bitterness lingers about the way Ray left for Miami – the team that eliminated the Celts shortly before Ray’s departure. That caused debate about whether or not they should reconcile.

With Pierce’s impending number retirement, there’s been frequent discussion among media and fans about also retiring KG’s no. 5 or Ray’s no. 20, or both (my ruling: KG yes, Ray no).

It was announced that Gordon Hayward will wear no. 20 in Boston – meaning the franchise has no plans to honor Ray in the rafters. But it caused more talk.

Thanks to Ray’s outburst, we’re beating this dead horse yet again. The three-point king got some support from media members. For instance:

Feel how you want about Ray Allen, but I can’t say I blame him for leaving a team that tried to trade him for a team that won a title. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) July 21, 2017

In all fairness, Ray was a great Celtic. He was clutch from the beginning, and Banner 17 wouldn’t have been raised without him.

Ray also had every right to sign with Miami. It definitely worked out for him. But jilted fans never take it well (see: Hayward, Gordon). They especially don’t like a free agent joining the team that just beat him (see: Durant, Kevin). And they really get upset when said player takes less money than the home team offered.

As for attempted trades, what does that have to do with the fans? Maybe I missed it, but we didn’t say he should be traded. It was exactly the opposite – we wanted him here, which is why he got backlash for bolting.

If the Celtics hold a reunion for the ’08 champs, I hope Ray is invited. I hope he attends, and that the fans give him the standing ovation he deserves. I hope all the players remember the lessons of “Ubuntu,” and then walk off arm-in-arm into the sunset.

But after that? Whether it’s fair or unfair, Ray needs to ignore the people beefing at him, because he can’t win that argument. Ray was a Celtic for five years; the fans are here for a lifetime. When we feel wronged, we never “get over it.”

Related: Yahoo Sports – Ray Allen spent some of his birthday arguing with Celtics fans on Instagram | Slam – Ray Allen to Celtics Fans: ‘Y’all Need to Get Over It!’

And, finally: Jayson Tatum had an okay Summer League

Related: CSNNE – Blakely: Four Takeaways From Jayson Tatum’s Summer

The Rest of the Links:

Yahoo Sports – Apprenticeship vs. championship: Inside Boston’s plan to develop elite talent while chasing an NBA title

CSNNE – Atlantic Division Snapshot: Scouting Each Team’s Offseason