On page 2, Josh Jackson cancels Celtics workout after front office cross-country flight

“We liked his size and length and rebounding and shooting. [His] Intelligence [and] character,” Ainge said. “There’s a lot to like about Jayson; he’s going to be a terrific player.” After the Sixers deal, Ainge said he believed the team could get the player it would have selected with the top pick at No. 3. That quote was relayed to Tatum on Thursday night during his meeting with reporters at the Barclays Center. “That’s a great compliment, especially with all the great guys in this class,” Tatum said. “The two guys that went ahead of me, they’re great players. But I’m glad at how it worked out, so I’m happy.” Tatum might be known for his offensive talents, but he said that during his meeting with Stevens, they talked a lot about his defensive versatility. “[Stevens] just said guys that are my size and are versatile, offensively and defensively, it’s hard not to play those guys,” Tatum said earlier this week. “That’s what we talked about. If you can defend 1 through 4, if you can knock down shots, and then, if you can score, that’s a bonus.”

Tatum is one of the most gifted offensive players Mike Krzyzewski has ever coached, and Brad Stevens could again see why after the 6-foot-8 forward’s Celtics workout last Monday. “He never changed his expression,” Stevens said last night of Tatum’s workout demeanor. “Went at a high tempo, but when he missed a shot he never showed anything but resolve to make the next one.”

Chuck introduced him in a post last night, but we’ll lead off our post-draft morning with the newest Celtic– a professional scoring wing unlike anyone the Celtics have had on the roster since Paul Pierce. Realizing that potential is something that will take time to unfold– whether the roster stays as constituted or changes in the next month. Jaylen Brown has a year on Tatum in the league and Jae Crowder is still on the roster. Even if either of those guys gets dealt, the player coming in via trade or free agency may very well play Tatum’s natural position as a wing.

Still, this pick just makes sense. Coach K said Tatum has the most “moves” of any guy he’s ever coached and the numbers back that up, as Tatum is an above-average iso scorer and an elite post-up scorer (albeit in a smaller sample size). Tatum is a solid character guy– he wants to start a non-profit to help single mothers, which I think is really cool. I only take umbrage with his love of St. Louis style pizza, which would be a great choice if I was really only looking to eat a shitty cracker with sauce and a fake cheese blend on top.

My only serious concern outside of food can be best explained a little further down in today’s post. Stay tuned.

Then there’s the reaction to the Celtics 2nd round pick:

Semi Ojeleye and Brad Stevens are going to be a fantastic marriage of talented, intuitive, coachable player and relatable, intuitive coach. — Adam Amin (@adamamin) June 23, 2017

Love the Ojeleye pick by Boston. Total steal at 37. No doubt that he will outplay his draft slot. Strong, great feet, can space the floor. — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) June 23, 2017

Caveat, of course, Ojeleye feel because of his age and lack of defensive feel, but he was a guy being talked about as a steal for whomever grabbed him even before the draft began. There isn’t a ton of room for the guy on the roster, but with Jonas, Zeller, Mickey and James Young likely on their way out, perhaps Ojeleye can take the Downeaster up and back to the Red Claws for the next year.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge revealed the team’s brass had already hopped on a flight to Sacramento to meet with Jackson a couple of weeks ago when the prospect’s camp pulled the cord on the visit. “They just decided to cancel it as we flew — as (head coach) Brad (Stevens) and I and (assistant general manager) Mike Zarren flew cross country,” Ainge said early Friday morning, shortly after the NBA Draft concluded. Naturally, Ainge was furious about the move by Jackson and his agent, B.J. Armstrong. “Yeah, I was mad,” Ainge said. “We flew across country. Are you kidding me? I had to get up at four o’clock and fly back home.” Earlier this week, Jackson said he declined to work out for the Celtics because he figured they were going to take Markelle Fultz with the top pick. After Boston moved back two slots in the draft, Jackson said he would have been open to visiting with the team, but could not make it work logistically. Though there were whispers the Celtics hosted Jackson in a mysterious late-night workout shortly before the draft, Ainge strongly denied the rumors. In fact, Ainge said he “never talked to Josh.”

Damn… Not a good look at all from Jackson, agent BJ Armstrong, and the rest of his “camp.” Obviously I’m not an NBA General Manager, but if I hopped on a 6+ hour flight, only to find out it was all for not, I’d be inclined to cross a prospect’s name off my draft list with one thick-ass pointed sharpie.

Which gets me thinking, is Jayson Tatum really the guy the Celtics knew they wanted at number one all along, or was it Jackson? Danny says the canceled workout didn’t take Jackson out of consideration, but I mean, come on… I wouldn’t blame him if it did. Not when there is a ton of talent from which to choose at number three.

I, for one, wish Jackson was in Orlando, or New York, somewhere we’d see him more than once a year in Boston. Those games will be interesting.

Do I blame Jackson? Somewhat. At 19, you’re old enough to understand the ramifications of your actions. He’s not a baby, he can make some of these decisions for himself. At the same time, I’m sure Armstrong played an integral role in this decision. If the Cs had the three pick at the time, Armstrong probably considered the workout a waste for his client, which is understandable… but, you know, maybe make that determination before the Celtics’ brass get on a plane.

This was a big revelation last night. And it should make games in which the Cs plays the Suns far more interesting.

