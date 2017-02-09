Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Boston players may not want to admit it, but they didn’t give this team the kind of respect they deserved. And by the time they woke up and started to play, the Kings were in a rhythm and would not be denied. For the Celtics, the key going forward is to do just that … go forward and play a better game at Portland on Thursday night. The blowout fashion in which Wednesday’s game ended was in stark contrast to how the night began. The Celtics got off to a good start, building their first double-digit in the first quarter. But the Kings bounced back with strong play from their guards who propelled Sacramento to a strong second quarter that made it a 49-all game at the half. Boston didn’t play with the kind of force or focus in the third quarter, showing an inability to contain Sacramento’s 1-2 backcourt punch of Darren Collison and Ben McLemore.

Is it just me, or do strange things seem to happen more frequently when the Cs are out west? The long flight, time change and unfamiliar opponent for the actual Celtics, the late night on the couch, falling asleep in front of the TV and waking up to check the score for the Celtics fan (maybe that’s just me, I lasted one quarter last night). As the CSNNE broadcast flashed the injury report on the screen at the start of the game, it was hard to envision the Celtics losing to Sacramento’s B-team (it’s not like their A-team is a juggernaut, either).

The Celtics would have to be outworked in order to lose this one, and that was exactly how it went down. Isaiah Thomas called it the worst game of the season. All I had to do was see the score and the Kings inactives (plus the loss of Ty Lawson) to nod my head in agreement. Check this out, though:

While it’ll certainly be seen as a bad loss for Boston (33-19), consider this: the Kings this season have beaten Cleveland, Golden State and Toronto twice.

Maybe that’ll make you feel better this morning. A bounce back against the Blazers tonight will also go a long way in putting this aberration in the rearview mirror.

On page 2, while we wait for AB, Jaylen grows

“Terry [Rozier] and Jaylen — this stretch of games has been huge for them because it’s given them more opportunity with one of our best players out,” Stevens said. “And we never know exactly how we’re going to end the game, from a lineup standpoint, because both of those guys have shown continued promise.” Starting has given Brown a little more freedom to spread his wings. Stevens can still be quick with a hook when the rookie struggles defensively, but Brown, the No. 3 pick in June’s draft, is getting valuable floor time during Bradley’s absence. His confidence is growing, and Stevens has obvious faith in Brown’s ability to fill a key rotation role on a playoff-bound team, something that’s not typical of a rookie, let alone one who only recently turned 20. “It’s cool [starting]; whatever is asked of me is a blessing,” Brown said. “We’re a really, really good team, we’re second in the East right now. To be starting [recently] has been fantastic. … I feel like I know how to get involved, I know my teammates, my teammates know how to get me the ball. Before I struggled with picking my spots, and now I know where my spots are in the post, corner 3s, back cuts, getting to the basket. It’s a little bit more fluid.”

ESPN Boston – Injuries haven’t hindered Boston Celtics’ climb in the East

I mentioned it a few days after the announcement of Avery Bradley’s achilles injury– having dealt with achilles tendinitis, these injuries nag like no other. I’m guessing when Bradley jumped back into action for that one game a few weeks back, the achilles flared up and felt even worse than it did originally. Even if he returns after the break, it’ll only take one flare up to shelve it for another extended period of time. This has been rough.

At the same time, it’s been great watching Jaylen Brown try and figure it out. Watching 20-year-old Brown try and navigate the complexities of this grown man’s game is watching Brown grow right before our eyes. It’s easy to imagine him finishing at the rim with more frequency over time, closing out on defense more regularly and hitting his jumper with more consistency. In the 22 games during which the Celtics have had a full roster, some have complained that Brown needed more playing time. Others claimed that winning trumped Brown’s development. The Cs have climbed to number two in the east, and have done so with Brown in the starting lineup. Save for last night’s loss, it’s been the best of both worlds for the equal parts “win-now” “build for the future” Celtics.

And finally, Isaiah isn’t longing for Sac-town

Thomas has often talked about his time as a King, and management’s never-ending search for a better option at point guard. When a media member mentioned that Sacramento “almost” told Thomas that he wasn’t wanted, he cut off the question. “Almost? They didn’t want me,” he said. “It just says a lot. I’ve continued to work no matter what the situation was. “I will always have a love and appreciation for this city, though. They gave me my first chance,” he said of a franchise that drafted him 60th in 2011. “They took me in with open arms. There’s a lot of people who treated me great here, and a few people who took me for granted. It’s all good. I’m happy where I am now.”

Boston Herald – Isaiah Thomas relishing trip back to where he was unwanted in Sacramento

The Celtics have Sacramento to thank for much of the edge in Isaiah Thomas’ game. First, I think it’s almost worse to have your name called last in the draft than to sign on as a free agent. Thomas will always be known as “the last pick in the draft,” which stings. Second, they never saw him as part of the future, shipping him out not long after his career began. It’s too bad the Cs couldn’t leave Isaiah’s old stomping ground with a win last night.

