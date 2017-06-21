Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

As Phil Jackson has stated publicly, nobody is untouchable on the Knicks — including Kristaps Porzingis. And with trade season in full swing ahead of the draft, the Knicks have been flooded with interest in their frustrated star, including some from the asset-laden Boston Celtics, a source told the Daily News. Multiple reports indicated that Jackson’s asking price for Porzingis was astronomical, to the point that this should be interpreted as simply testing the market. Still, the Porzingis camp was caught off guard that the Knicks were even entertaining trade offers, and the Latvian’s older brother – Janis Porzingis – provided a statement to ESPN that can be best described as testy. “Despite how the Knicks are treating their players, Kris wants to stay in New York,” said Janis, who also works with the agency that represents Kristaps. “He loves the city and he loves the fans and he wants to win with this team. If he’s going to be traded, he’s going to play out his contract and decide his future on his own.” The first part of that quote was a reference to Carmelo Anthony. That last part is a warning to potential suitors: don’t trade for Porzingis unless you’re willing to risk losing him in a couple years. Undesirable destinations with assets – such as the Sacramento Kings, for example – could fit into that category. The Celtics, however, are on a much better path than the Knicks. They not only posted the best record in the Eastern Conference last season, but own the third pick in the upcoming draft and multiple valuable picks in upcoming years. According to ESPN, the Knicks have tabbed Josh Jackson as the best prospect in the draft, and the Kansas forward is projected to go third after Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball.

We are on the verge of moving from, “I can’t believe Phil Jackson might screw this up!” to “I can’t believe Phil Jackson screwed this up!”

It appears his move to dangle Kristaps Porzingis in front of NBA GMs has further rankled the Porzingis family. And judging by the comments of the older brother, it’s also hurting his trade value.

As Stefan Bondy writes, Zinger has two years remaining on his contract before he enters the qualifying offer/RFA year. But, if the relationship remains rocky, Phil Jackson loses leverage with each passing minute. What happens if Porzingis reaches a breaking point and says, “I’m not resigning in NY”? Just look to the Pacers and Paul George for the answer.

I’m guessing Jackson wants the #3 pick, the BKN 2018 pick and players (some combo of Bradley, Smart and Crowder). I’m also guessing Danny Ainge doesn’t want to give up both of those picks and is countering with some combination of the LAL/SAC pick and future firsts. The scenario gets more complicated if Jackson tries to unload Carmelo Anthony or Joakim Noah in any such deal.

I place the odds of a Porzingis trade at 5% with the caveat you should never underestimate the idiocy of Phil Jackson and James Dolan.

On Page 2, Jimmy Butler trade rumors are slowly dying.

As for Butler, the Bulls remain in active talks with several teams, although the long shot scenario of the Cavaliers landing him hit another speed bump Tuesday. Beyond the fact the franchise parted ways with general manager David Griffin on Monday and would need to convince a third team to send the assets the Bulls would demand for Butler because they don’t own them, a source said Butler’s camp made clear to the Cavaliers he would prefer to remain with the Bulls. The Bulls’ parameters for a Butler trade never have changed. To undertake a full rebuild, they would need rotation players or starters on manageable contracts and certainty on multiple high draft picks. The Celtics remain the team with the most logical assets. But after serious talks between the franchises last June and more dialogue at the February trade deadline, the teams haven’t engaged as much this week to this point. The Timberwolves, Suns and Nuggets are teams that also logically could make a play at Butler.

There’s speculation that the supermax (5 years, $200 million) contract is the driving force behind Butler wanting to remain in Chicago. But whose to say the Bulls will be willing to cough that up in 2 years? Butler will be 2 years older and the Bulls will be in the same middle of the pack position in the Eastern conference.

And finally, will it be Jackson or Tatum?

A team source confirmed an ESPN report that the Celtics were unable to arrange a workout with the Kansas forward yesterday. The source added, “Not yet,” when asked if the Celtics still hoped to schedule a session with Jackson before tomorrow night’s draft. As of yesterday, the front office was undecided and still is weighing the merits of Jackson and Duke’s Jayson Tatum. As Ainge said earlier this week, the team has both players ranked as high as Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball at the top of the draft board. Though Florida State’s Jonathan Isaac is said to be on the periphery of Celtics’ thinking, thanks to the 6-foot-11 forward’s defensive versatility and developing jumper, the team is thinking the hardest about the following two players:

Bulpett gives the pros and cons of each player. He also reports that the Celtics are not concerned about Jackson’s arrest in December.

I won’t pretend to know which player is the better fit. I will say I am tired of watching offensively challenged players.

