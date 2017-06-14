Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

#Celtics slight favorite to land forward Gordon Hayward, per sources. Appeal is to play for a contender, as well as Brad Stevens. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 13, 2017

Boston really wants Gordon Hayward. He gives C's tons of versatility on both sides of the ball. Excellent teammate. Makes sense 4 both sides — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 13, 2017

This is the latest in what will likely be a gazillion “reports” between now and July 1 about Gordon Hayward’s free agency. Right now it appears Boston, Miami and Utah are in the running.

For any Celtics fans desperately hoping that Hayward bolts Utah for Boston, I offer up this reminder (courtesy Twitter follower Mike) that Hayward signed an offer sheet with Charlotte in 2014. Circumstances have clearly changed in 3 years, but it does show that Hayward isn’t necessarily married to Utah.

Isaiah Thomas created a bit of a stir yesterday by reportedly following Hayward on Instagram. Sadly, I checked Thomas’ account multiple times during the day and – if he indeed followed Hayward – he no longer is. This is nothing new for Isaiah who unabashedly lobbied Al Horford last year.

On Page 2, I was grossly disappointed in the ESPN 30 for 30 on the Celtics/Lakers rivalry.

33 titles. 12 NBA Finals matchups. Two teams. One epic film event. @30for30’s #CelticsLakers airs now on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UEhx15WTms — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2017

Part I aired last night and I lasted about 35 minutes before bailing due to boredom. For a series like this to appeal to true die-hard Celtics fans, it has to contain NEW stories or footage or something.

Red used to light up a cigar on the bench? Get out of here!

Russ always got the best of Jerry West? No way!

Boston has a racist history? You don’t say.

Maybe the film gets better as Larry and Magic enter the story line. I’m sure I’ll revisit my DVR on some rainy day to catch the rest.

