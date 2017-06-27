Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.
“Thank you, guys,” the 11-time NBA champion said, addressing the players. “You have no idea how much respect I have for you guys because you did it in your own time, in your own way, and I appreciate that. You make me proud to have played the same game as you guys.”
“You did it in your own time, in your own way”
That right there should be the response anytime anyone ever suggests comparing players or teams or anything from one era to another.
But there’s never going to be another player like Russell. Not in basketball, probably not anywhere. I’m not going to call him the greatest, other people can do that, I’ll just say that you cannot compare him to anyone.
21-0 in winner-take-all games (21-1 in elimination games). The guy won an NCAA title, an Olympic gold, and an NBA title, in that order, within a span of 13 months. His dad had to leave Louisiana when he was a kid to avoid being lynched. Vandals broke into his Boston home, defaced his property and defecated in his bed. He would get so keyed up before even regular season games that he would regularly throw up before the opening tip. He retired when he ‘couldn’t get angry enough to play anymore.’
And if he hadn’t delivered that one-liner last night and spent the next minute cackling about it, the NBA’s first awards show would’ve been a non-stop disaster. I’ve seen better production and setups at small town proms.
Page 2: The airing of the grievances
Bradley ended up receiving the 10th most votes, but ended up first runner-up because the awards are divvied out by position. So, yeah, Bradley missed a lot of games–but the player comments sort of highlight the disconnect between the media and the people who have to actually, you know, work against a guy like Bradley.
I’m not inclined to put a lot of stock in players’ votes for MVP, or for All-NBA, etc.
But I’m going to put a lot of weight player opinions regarding All-defense.
Next up:
See, this is why having ‘fans’ ‘vote’ for things is just a recipe for stupidity. IT scores 53 points after spending the morning in oral surgery, on his recently deceased sister’s birthday, in a 10 point OT victory over the Wizards, but whatever, let’s just vote for the guy we’ve heard of who plays for that team that we all of a sudden like.
Of course, having media vote for things makes for some really stupid results too.
Stevens takes an injury riddled team to 53 wins while starting three second round draft picks, but who cares. Mike D’Antoni gets coach-of-the-year because he did the same thing with Harden he did a dozen years ago with Nash. Wow. How amazing.
Flamed out in the playoffs just like he did in the ‘seven seconds or less’ era too.
However:
So, you know, at least there’s that. The Celtics social media team spent the last few months flogging the heck out of this award, so I’m glad it paid off. Good for him.
This seems about right too:
Finally: This tweet
The rest of the links
