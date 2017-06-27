Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

“Thank you, guys,” the 11-time NBA champion said, addressing the players. “You have no idea how much respect I have for you guys because you did it in your own time, in your own way, and I appreciate that. You make me proud to have played the same game as you guys.”

Boston.com

“You did it in your own time, in your own way”

That right there should be the response anytime anyone ever suggests comparing players or teams or anything from one era to another.

But there’s never going to be another player like Russell. Not in basketball, probably not anywhere. I’m not going to call him the greatest, other people can do that, I’ll just say that you cannot compare him to anyone.

21-0 in winner-take-all games (21-1 in elimination games). The guy won an NCAA title, an Olympic gold, and an NBA title, in that order, within a span of 13 months. His dad had to leave Louisiana when he was a kid to avoid being lynched. Vandals broke into his Boston home, defaced his property and defecated in his bed. He would get so keyed up before even regular season games that he would regularly throw up before the opening tip. He retired when he ‘couldn’t get angry enough to play anymore.’

And if he hadn’t delivered that one-liner last night and spent the next minute cackling about it, the NBA’s first awards show would’ve been a non-stop disaster. I’ve seen better production and setups at small town proms.

Page 2: The airing of the grievances

No Avery Bradley all-defense?! On the behalf of the players… he deserves it! — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) June 26, 2017

Smh they not watchin these games bro lol https://t.co/uIQ0FFobpG — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 26, 2017

I'm upset I didn't make it…. but HOW DO YOU NOT HAVE Avery Bradley on either team??? Makes no sense whatsoever. #nohate #realtalk https://t.co/vj7i0PtoT8 — Garrett Temple (@GTemp14) June 26, 2017

Avery Bradley got my vote 🤙🏽 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) June 26, 2017

Bradley ended up receiving the 10th most votes, but ended up first runner-up because the awards are divvied out by position. So, yeah, Bradley missed a lot of games–but the player comments sort of highlight the disconnect between the media and the people who have to actually, you know, work against a guy like Bradley.

I’m not inclined to put a lot of stock in players’ votes for MVP, or for All-NBA, etc.

But I’m going to put a lot of weight player opinions regarding All-defense.

Next up:

Kevin Durant wins the fan vote for Best Playoff Moment! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/DdqAtCDEdU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017

See, this is why having ‘fans’ ‘vote’ for things is just a recipe for stupidity. IT scores 53 points after spending the morning in oral surgery, on his recently deceased sister’s birthday, in a 10 point OT victory over the Wizards, but whatever, let’s just vote for the guy we’ve heard of who plays for that team that we all of a sudden like.

Of course, having media vote for things makes for some really stupid results too.

Brad Stevens finished 4th in coach of the year voting. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 27, 2017

Stevens takes an injury riddled team to 53 wins while starting three second round draft picks, but who cares. Mike D’Antoni gets coach-of-the-year because he did the same thing with Harden he did a dozen years ago with Nash. Wow. How amazing.

Flamed out in the playoffs just like he did in the ‘seven seconds or less’ era too.

However:

Celtics guard @Isaiah_Thomas wins the NBA Cares Community Assist Award. Cool honor for a guy who has done a ton of good in Boston & Tacoma. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 27, 2017

So, you know, at least there’s that. The Celtics social media team spent the last few months flogging the heck out of this award, so I’m glad it paid off. Good for him.

This seems about right too:

Wow, Isaiah Thomas finished 5th in MVP voting, behind only Russ, Harden, Kawhi, LeBron. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 27, 2017

Finally: This tweet

Warriors Twitter should have made an all defensive team. — Justin Rowan 🇨🇦 (@Cavsanada) June 26, 2017

The rest of the links

MassLive: Isaiah Thomas receives vote for All-Defensive team, thinks Boston Celtics teammates deserved more voting love

Boston Herald: Celtics notebook: NBA recognizes Isaiah Thomas for charitable endeavors | Trade rumors don’t faze Avery Bradley

Boston.com: Isaiah Thomas is not happy about his teammates missing out on an NBA distinction | Brian Scalabrine is tired of fans mistaking him for actor Michael Rapaport

CSNNE: ‘The kind of young man you love’

Boston Globe: Isaiah Thomas finishes fifth in NBA’s MVP balloting