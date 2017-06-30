Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

NBA free agency begins after midnight tonight, and for Celtics fans it’s like Christmas Eve. What new toys might we soon find in our stockings? Like Ralphie hoping for his official Red Ryder carbine action, 200-shot range model air rifle, we have our dreams. And yesterday, the top guy on our wish list became formally available.

League sources: Gordon Hayward just officially notified Utah he's declining his 2017-18 player option to become an unrestricted free agent — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 29, 2017

We’ll probably have to wait a few days before the decision comes down. If Hayward meets with one team each day, then July 4th might fittingly be when the long-awaited fireworks happen for the Celtics (please, please, please).

League sources confirm Miami/Boston/Utah is indeed the order on visits Hayward has scheduled once free agency starts Saturday at 12:01 AM ET — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 29, 2017

It remains to be seen who will represent Boston at the meeting. Tom Brady probably won’t be there this time, but the Celts already have the one guy who knows Hayward best: Brad Stevens.

On the court, there were times when Hayward’s confidence needed a boost. Former Butler assistant Terry Johnson, now a coach at Ohio State, remembered a drill in which Hayward was struggling to box out one of the team’s much shorter walk-ons. He said Stevens challenged him to do better, and that they would not stop until Hayward got a rebound. “If you got on him too hard and he got mad at you, he’d be like, ‘All right, I’m not even gonna play. I’m just gonna stand in the corner. I’m not even a good player right now,’ ” Johnson said with a chuckle. “And we’re like, ‘No, Gordon, no. Get out there.’ ” During the drill, Hayward eventually shoved the walk-on out of the way and grabbed the rebound. “Coach had a way of pushing Gordon’s buttons and helping him get to where he needed to go,” Archey said. “They’re both highly intelligent. Gordon is a very cerebral thinker and kind of always a step ahead, so they were a match made in heaven in that sense.”

Globe – Will Brad Stevens connection bring Gordon Hayward to Celtics?

The article does go on to say that Stevens’ influence doesn’t guarantee anything. Still, it can’t hurt.

What might hurt, though, is that signing Hayward will mean the Cs lose some of our current favorites due to necessary salary cap maneuvers. For instance, we may have seen the last of Avery Bradley in green and white.

This is a bummer. If you don’t like Bradley, there are only a couple of conclusions that can be drawn. You are not a Celtics fan. You don’t watch the Celtics. You don’t know what you’re watching when you’re watching the Celtics. Or you’re an NBA guard who has to play against the defensively ferocious Bradley and the Celtics. He’s not a superstar because he doesn’t score like one, though he did average a career-high 16.3 points per game this past season. What he is a superb all-around player, a lock-down defender and excellent midrange shooter who this year became a genuine 3-point threat, shooting 39 percent on an average of five attempts per game. He wasn’t the Celtics’ best player, but he was their best player every third game or so, including in the postseason when he delivered some truly stellar performances, including a combined 56 points in Games 5 and 6 against the Wizards.

Boston.com – The hardest part about the Celtics adding new stars would be seeing Avery Bradley go

There’s so much that could happen, and so many moving parts, including the possibility of trading for Paul George. None of it will occur fast enough for our liking, of course, so we’ll be told once again to be patient. We can only hope that our patience is rewarded.

P.S. (Spoiler alert) Ralphie got his air rifle.

On Page 2: Tatum! Brown! Zizic! Summer League!

Celtics officially unveil their summer league roster including 2016 first-round pick Ante Zizc wearing No. 54. pic.twitter.com/KsyOszU8r9 — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 29, 2017

Summer league begins Monday, July 3, giving us our first opportunity to become irrationally excited about the new guys. The Celtics are scheduled for three games in Utah followed by three games plus an elimination tournament in Las Vegas. Games will be televised on either CSNNE, NBA TV or ESPN.

As noted, the roster features the intriguing draft-and-stash guy, Zizic, plus new draftee Jayson Tatum. Guerschon Yabusele isn’t on the roster because he continues to recover from foot surgery in May. But that just means more minutes for Jaylen Brown who, remember, was guarding LeBron James only a month ago.

The July 3 opener, by the way, is versus Philadelphia, so we should get our first look at almost-a-Celtic Markelle Fultz.

And, finally: Jersey guy

Celtics' Isaiah Thomas leaps seven spots to the 7th most popular NBA jersey this season. Boston is the 4th most popular team. pic.twitter.com/HeqZXnQC2Y — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 29, 2017

Isaiah is absolutely the man of the people. If there’s any NBA star that regular-sized people can relate to, it’s The Little Guy.

