It could have been an easier victory had the Celtics taken care of the ball in key stretches. After the extended halftime because of the [Richard] Hamilton ceremonies, the Celtics went on a 13-2 run to begin the second half and led, 67-52. They went on to turn over the ball 10 times in the period, allowing the Pistons to slice the deficit to 79-74.

Detroit then rallied again late in the fourth, tying the game on a Marcus Morris jumper and then taking the lead twice on three Kentavious Caldwell-Pope free throws and then a 3-pointer for a 96-94 lead with 2:08 left. Brown then followed with a free throw before his decisive 3-pointer with 37.6 seconds left.

Brown finished with 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals. Smart, dealing with the bigger Morris in the post most of the night, added 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. The Celtics won despite shooting 40 percent, helped by a whopping 19 missed Pistons free throws, including 10 by center Andre Drummond.

For better or worse, count on this Celtics team to make things interesting. They squandered double-digit leads during their past two games, losing to Toronto on Friday but escaping with a 104-98 win at Detroit last night.

The Celtics shot only 40 percent, but benefitted from Andre Drummond’s dreadful free-throw shooting (1 of 11) and Detroit’s 17 turnovers. The Pistons failed to exploit their size advantage. Credit the Celtics big men for winning the rebounding battle 52-45 and outscoring the Pistons in the paint 40-26.

Isaiah scored a quiet 33 points. We’ve become accustomed to these “prolific but unspectacular” performances from Isaiah, as these days he needs at least 40 to win our attention. They youth movement was in full force, as Terry Rozier scored 13 points shooting 3 of 4 from deep, and Jaylen Brown had 13 points with five boards and two steals. With under a minute to play, Brown drained a go-ahead three while getting fouled, and although he missed the free throw, Marcus Smart corralled the rebound to clinch the game.

Horford scored only four points on 2 of 11 shooting, his third straight game without reaching double figures. In February, he’s averaged only 10.5 points on under 40 percent shooting. Despite his prolific passing and shot blocking, combined with his impact spacing the floor, Horford’s lack of scoring and $113 million price tag will subject him to heightened criticism.

Although not aesthetically pleasing, these physical, defensive-oriented games serve as a character measuring sticks. While the offense has carried the Celtics to 38 wins, their defense continues to claw up the ranks. They’re not quite at league average, but more ugly wins should get them closer by game 82.

Page 2: Jaylen Brown Growing Up Before Our Eyes

The increased floor time has absolutely helped Brown gain confidence — and not only in his offensive game, where he is finishing better now both when he attacks the basket and while finding higher percentage shots from the perimeter, including the corner sweet spot (52 percent for the season).

When Brown stays in front of his man, he’s a capable defender. The league’s player-tracking data suggest he holds opponents to 39.6 percent shooting this season, or 4.9 percent lower than those players’ season average.

A check of Synergy Sports’ defensive data has Brown in the 88th percentile among all defenders, holding opponents to 0.805 points per play. In fact, Synergy’s data suggests that, among all players with at least 300 players defended, Brown ranks 15th in the league in points allowed per play. (That’s just four spots behind Golden State’s Draymond Green at 0.798 points per play.)

Throughout his young basketball career, Jaylen Brown has never been considered a jump shooter, but he showed outstanding poise in hitting that clutch three. Some of his shortcomings stem from his indecision, lack of control, and raw feel for the game. Making that three, under those circumstances, Brown carried himself with a confident edge and composed demeanor that Celtics fans will soon expect on a nightly basis.

Forsberg’s article highlights Brown’s play on defense. Rookies usually suck on defense — visually and statistically — making Brown’s effectiveness as an on-ball defender a pleasant surprise. While he projects to play the 3, he’s clearly most comfortable guarding 2’s, as evidenced by his success filling in for Avery Bradley. At this stage in his development, Brown is better served chasing smaller players around the perimeter and using his length to disrupt shots.

Bradley’s injury has inadvertently aided Jaylen Brown’s development, forcing him into a starting role and allowing him to learn on the fly. It’s not the typical situation for the number three overall pick: going to a perennial playoff team, watching that team attempt to acquire guys playing your same position, not playing consistently, but filling whatever role the team needs when called upon. Conveniently, Brown — the chess loving, masters course taking, agent forgoing, short-shorts wearing 20-year-old — is not your typical rookie .

Page 3: Past Deadline, but Still Talking Trades

But Horford, like Allen nine years earlier, was merely the first step in the desired process. By getting him, the C’s had to believe it would help them land the bigger fish, Kevin Durant. When KD Warrior-ed up, Ainge was left to seek alternate routes. He’s still seeking, and right now the Celtics see both the need and opportunity to get two impact players.

Certainly they will revisit the George and Butler situations prior to the draft to see if George’s stance has changed or Chicago has a different expectation for what it can get for Butler. If either is available at the proper price — and, according to league sources, the C’s, the guys who offered four first-round picks for Justise Winslow two years ago, are willing to overpay to a degree — they will pounce on the established talent.

But if there is nothing Ainge believes makes sense, the chances to get those Two Needed Players will be in his hands. The Celtics will have a pick from the Nets that is looking no worse than No. 4, and, after doing some roster cleaning, they will have salary cap space to go after a max contract-level free agent.

Celtics fans always think about that next star, and Danny Ainge persistently tries to maximize the team’s chances to acquire that star. Because we’ve seen this organization make blockbuster trades, and now we have all these draft picks, all NBA fans — not just Celtics fans — are clamoring for a big Celtics trade.

After years of rumors, dating back to Kevin Love’s Minnesota days, Celtics fans are in a state of collective frustration. We soak in the speculation, refresh our timelines waiting for the next “Woj Bomb,” and hope for fireworks. We want to re-create the summer of 2007. But for the past two drafts and trade deadlines, the Celtics were at the center of every trade rumor, and nothing came of it. It’s an emotional roller-coaster for fans who follow closely.

Patience should still be the primary strategy. The best way to get that next star is to make the Nets pick AND use max cap space to test free agency. Add to what’s already there. Butler/George should still be available. The Celtics have a path to a star without harming their current roster.

If the Celtics keep every pick and young player, but never vault to “contender” status, Ainge will regret his conservative approach. But the biggest nugget from this article was that Ainge is willing to overpay for Butler/George “to a degree.” Celtics fans have never been able to project what Danny will do, all we can do is endlessly speculate, then fall prisoner to Woj’s twitter account and the other trade rumors… rinse and repeat.

And Finally…

Fresh off last night’s Oscar for “Manchester By the Sea,” Isaiah is basking in his newfound hollywood stardom.

Congratulations to Manchester By The Sea on winning best actor & best screen play at the Oscars. I appreciate the Cameo. We did it y'all LOL — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 27, 2017

Spoiler Alert: He didn’t actually make a cameo, a few scenes had Celtics games on TV in the background, and Isaiah’s name was mentioned in the broadcast.

He has a long way before he’s even the best actor on his team:

Boston's Marcus Smart has been fined $5,000 for this flop in Game 3 against the Hawks. https://t.co/rWaDWbPVdV — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 23, 2016

