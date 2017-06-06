Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

That tweet drew this response yesterday:

If that guy brings #18 he gets free food for life ☘️☘️☘️☘️ https://t.co/ewR8ikWrGv — b.good (@b_good_) June 6, 2017

They later extended the offer to include Ainge. (h/t Jay King, MassLive)

So, I guess having Markelle Fultz in town called for something a bit more upscale than Chipotle.

Fultz is working out for the Celtics today, although the exact nature of the workout is still something of a mystery. What isn’t a mystery is that fans are already excited about Fultz.

The first pick in the draft seems to be about as foregone a conclusion as the winner of this season’s NBA Finals. Yeah, the Celtics might trade that pick for, like, Anthony Davis, but that’s about it. And the Pelicans trading Davis is one of those things that only makes sense in a vacuum. So, it kinda looks like we’ll find out what the team’s intentions are with Ray’s number if Fultz ends up suiting up in #20. And that’d be a little awkward, wouldn’t it? The team has the 2008 championship reunion and there’s Ray… and a future star player wearing Ray’s old number while nobody is coming within sniffing distance of Pierce’s or Garnett’s.

Page 2: Where Mark Murphy understates it a bit:

Fultz excelled despite playing on a Washington team that only won nine games last season, resulting in the firing of coach Lorenzo Romar, who had also coached Thomas on a better team. He averaged 23.2 points and 5.9 assists per game, in addition to shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range – all of this despite playing on a team with what has been described as poor spacing and, beyond Fultz, little talent.

This early season/early game footage of Fultz and the rest of the Huskies should give you an idea of what Murph means by ‘little talent’.

Markelle Fultz's Washington teammates would look right at home in old-timey '60s NBA footage. pic.twitter.com/YAKwphHtQR — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) June 6, 2017

See, when people rag on Fultz because he didn’t take the Huskies into the postseason, well, what exactly was he supposed to do during a sequence like this? Walk over to Dickerson and forcibly take the ball away from him to keep him from trying to post up two Nevada players that are both taller than him?