While this is dreadful news for the Celtics’ short-term plans, the season that Thomas produced is one of the greatest in the organization’s rich history. Thomas averaged 28.9 points and led the Celtics to the No. 1 seed in the East, and while that seed may seem flimsy now that the Cavaliers have proven they are exponentially better than the Celtics, he helped bring the Celtics back among the top teams in the NBA. It’s astounding that coach Brad Stevens and team management viewed Thomas as a sixth man when he arrived in Boston in February 2015. He has turned himself into a franchise cornerstone — not only scoring points in bunches and bringing pride and swagger back to the organization — but courageously playing through the tragic death of his 22-year-old sister in a one-car accident last month in Federal Way, Wash. Thomas has endeared himself to this team, making himself nearly indispensable. This is merely a hiccup in Thomas’s chase for greatness, and those around him describe him as a person fiercely motivated to become a Boston legend. But that does not happen without winning a championship.

Globe: A difficult ending doesn’t detract from Isaiah Thomas’s season

Despite the overall success of the season the past few days have been historically bad, and the Isaiah Thomas news just makes it all a little worse. It’s like running down Boylston street with the marathon finish line in sight and then someone runs out and kicks you in the groin. It kind of doesn’t matter in the moment that you were great through Heartbreak Hill. So I understand it’s difficult for some people to separate themselves from this to look at the big picture.

Front and center in that big picture is The Little Guy… a man who turned in one of the greatest performances in this franchise’s history. He challenged Larry Bird’s single-season scoring average. His streak of 20 point games is unmatched by any Celtic. His fourth quarter heroics led the team to 53 wins and, ultimately, the top seed in the East. He didn’t miss a second of the playoffs at a time of intense personal tragedy. On what would have been his sister’s birthday, he dropped 53, including an epic 29 point fourth quarter and overtime after losing one tooth and nearly two others. And now we know that he helped the Celtics beat the Wizards in Game 7 with a torn labrum in his hip.

Chris Forsberg has a very thorough accounting of Isaiah’s season. The entire thing is just amazing, especially when you realize how much better he got as the season progressed, and how the perception of him changed nationally. I’ll say it again with full confidence and without an ounce of hyperbole… Isaiah Thomas’ 2016-17 season is one of the best individual performances in Celtics history.

Legendary season by @Isaiah_Thomas 💪🏼With the personal tragedy and injuries he's overcome, getting through game 7 was heroic#thelittleguy — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) May 20, 2017

So where do we go from here? It’s hard to imagine things getting even worse, right? How can they look worse than they did in Game 2? (This is not a challenge, by the way. Please don’t look worse.)

Can the Celtics muster up some old Bill Simmons Ewing-theory magic and come up with a non-Isaiah game plan that will challenge the Cavaliers somehow? I still say the Celtics need to go full run-and-gun… and maybe now without a gimpy Isaiah they’ll turn to that. Maybe a full game of defensive-minded guards can be disruptive enough to give Cleveland a scare.

I hope they do. Not just because the Celtics will at least go out with a competitive display, but because it will also drum up some of the “are they better without Isaiah?” crap. And while I personally don’t want to deal with it, I want Isaiah to hear it.

He hears everything. He knows what people say. And it all motivates him. So I’m fine with him taking that sting into the summer. It will drive him to come back even better… if that’s even possible.

The Boston Celtics, despite the utter implosion of the past two games, are in an enviable position. This is a blip on an upward swing for the franchise. Next season will feature a lot of new players, and a lot of new expectations. Isaiah Thomas will be back to lead them out of the tunnel, and bring them one step closer to raising another banner.

Page 2: This is a really bad matchup for Al Horford

Al Horford had done his best to carry the Celtics through the first two rounds of the playoffs. His .730 true shooting percentage — a metric that factors in field goals, 3-pointers, and free throws — was the best in NBA playoff history among players who had attempted at least 75 shots. But in the Eastern Conference finals the Cavaliers have been able to slow the four-time All-Star a bit, thanks in large part to the play of center Tristan Thompson. Horford has been held to 11 points in each game, tying his second-lowest output of these playoffs, while making just 8 of 20 shots.

Globe: Al Horford struggling against Cavaliers

Horford has historically struggled against the Cavs and this series is no different. He only averaged 9 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists against Cleveland this year and those struggles against Tristan Thompson continue.

Horford has been able to take advantage of more traditional centers like Marcin Gortat and Robin Lopez because of his ability to drive past them when they play up on him and shoot when they sag. And while Horford, like the rest of the Celtics, is missing a few open looks, Thompson is athletic enough to take parts of Horford’s game away.

I’ll say what I said in the previous section and what I’ve been saying all over various podcasts and radio appearances: The answer is running. The answer to the Celtics struggles is getting out into the open court and forcing the Cavs into cross-matches that give guys like Horford better opportunities.

Throw out the traditional playbook. Throw out the normal rules of playoff basketball. Everyone is available… everyone should get some minutes.. and hope that Cleveland somehow gets tired enough to keep things close.

It’s safe to say the Celtics are on their way to being swept, but they don’t have to go out without a fight. Horford can make decisions out in the open court and lead this charge. If the Celtics only have two games left to play, let’s make them count.

And Finally….

…. we’re not the only team getting embarrassed in the Conference Finals….

Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds and Golden State beat injury-riddled San Antonio 120-108 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. “They were going to come out and hit us in the mouth,” Durant said of what the Warriors anticipating entering the game. “I think we did a good job of taking that punch and just kept playing.” Golden State has a chance to complete its third straight series sweep in Game 4 at San Antonio on Monday night. The Warriors are the third team in NBA history to win their first 11 playoff games. Cleveland is 10-0, with a 2-0 lead over Boston in the Eastern Conference final.

The regular season was a lot of fun and I really enjoyed Boston’s first two playoff series. Now, though, the “why bother because it’s Cleveland and Golden State” phenomenon has truly asserted itself. Both of these teams were always supposed to play each other, and the teams in their playoff path, no matter who, simply Rancor fodder. And since there’s no Luke Skywalker left to deliver a surprise knockout, we’re getting this pre-destined matchup.

If you don’t like it… then Kevin Durant has some advice for you…

Kevin Durant on the amount of blowouts this postseason: "If you don't like it, don't watch it." pic.twitter.com/WaqGEt93k5 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 21, 2017

I hope, for the NBA’s sake, that people do watch. A ratings hit for the Finals wouldn’t be the greatest thing in the world for the league.

