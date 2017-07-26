Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.
I see a fair amount of Celtics fans (on Twitter) in a rush to trade Jae Crowder and I just don’t get it. Instead of focusing on the positive (terrific defender, development into a very good 3-point shooter), they dwell on the negative (inability to create his own shot). Let’s not forget this guy was a 2nd round pick and a throw-in in the Rondo deal.
Not every 2nd round pick becomes Draymond Green. Appreciate what he’s bringing to the table.
Meanwhile, Isaiah Thomas is amiable as ever.
And Jaylen Brown keeps working on his shot. I recall a certain blogger critical of this part of his game.