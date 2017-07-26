Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

LOVE ME OR HATE ME… BUT I SWEAR IT WONT MAKE ME OR BREAK ME.!! 😈😈 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) July 25, 2017

I see a fair amount of Celtics fans (on Twitter) in a rush to trade Jae Crowder and I just don’t get it. Instead of focusing on the positive (terrific defender, development into a very good 3-point shooter), they dwell on the negative (inability to create his own shot). Let’s not forget this guy was a 2nd round pick and a throw-in in the Rondo deal.

Not every 2nd round pick becomes Draymond Green. Appreciate what he’s bringing to the table.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Thomas is amiable as ever.

Sat behind @Isaiah_Thomas at Red Sox-Mariners game tonight. He took pics with every single person who came up to him for 4 hours. Class act — Mike Rosenberg (@ByRosenberg) July 26, 2017

And Jaylen Brown keeps working on his shot. I recall a certain blogger critical of this part of his game.