Maybe this is how it’s supposed to be. Maybe it is how this Eastern Conference semifinal series, one so competitive and contested that it feels like it might have escaped from an ‘80s time capsule, is supposed to end. But brace yourself. Brace yourself like a Celtics guard about to run into a Marcin Gortat screen. These two teams are different stylistically, but they’re otherwise so evenly matched that Monday’s Game 7 is certain to be as hard-fought and tense as Game 6, only with higher stakes since it’s win-or-go-home for both participants rather than just one. Forget about the previous blowouts in this series. This is an eye-for-an-eye brawl now. And it’s going to be difficult to resist lamenting all weekend how the Celtics could play so well for long in Game 6, yet fail to come away with a victory.

Globe:It sure feels like Celtics and Wizards were destined to go 7 games

Anything less than a Game 7 would be unfair to both clubs, though certainly the Celtics would have found a way to live with the heartache of victory if you twisted their arm. “Yeah, I mean, both teams just play really hard,” said Al Horford after the 92-91 loss, summing up the case for the two sides. John Wall’s 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left made it happen. “It’s got to go seven,” said Bradley Beal after scoring half of Washington’s 26 fourth-quarter points. “It’s only right,” said Wall. “I think the NBA world wanted to see it. I think both teams wanted to see it. It’s only right to get a Game 7 after all that went on this season.”

Herald: Bulpett: No doubt, Game 7 a foregone conclusion

Caught up in the moment, a great many Celtics fans bemoaned last night’s loss as a golden opportunity lost. And under a microscope, sure, we can look at it that way. The Celtics frittered away a five point lead in the closing minutes, leaving open the possibility of a John Wall dagger and the need for their own heroics. And yes, the officials inexplicably didn’t review the timing of a foul that could have given the Celtics an extra second at the end.

But what’s done is done. I’ve been calling for Wall hero-ball forever in Game 6 and he made it work. Kudos to him. The Celtics are now going home to Boston to spend the weekend resting up before winning Game 7.

I say this with confidence because the flow of this series points directly to that. Not only is this the “every team wins at home” series I thought it would be, the Celtics are trending upwards with their adjustments to Washington’s defense. The Celtics have eliminated the stupid turnovers that keyed those massive Washington runs (notice those have been kept in check in Games 5 & 6?) and have gotten themselves a lot of good looks. Those shots fell in Game 5 but they did not at the beginning of Game 6. That’s how it goes sometimes.

So now we go to Boston to break the tie. That’s the way it should be. After 10 games this season, the Celtics and Wizards have basically played even basketball. Now we get one more game between these two teams who’ve developed a genuine distaste for each other.

Yes, anything can happen in a Game 7. I’m prepared for the possibility that Wall goes supernova and the season ends there. I’m prepared for a freak injury or, maybe, just a bad night. If that happens, then we will look back on this season fondly and understand, as I’ve said since day 1 of this season, that this team is nowhere near a finished product.

But if the river flows the way it has over the past couple of weeks, then the Wizards’ bench will prove too costly, the Celtics bench will show up, shots Boston missed will fall, and the Celtics will hold their well-earned home court advantage.

If that’s not enough to convince you, Sam Packard and I cut our Friday night’s short and recorded a postgame podcast for you guys. I get into more detail about all this in the show:

Page 2: Let’s talk about pre-game wardrobe

By now you know about Funeral Game part 2, Electric Boogaloo. Everyone showed up wearing all black yet, for some reason, they all denied it was a coordinated effort all the way to the end.

IT asked if he has 2nd thoughts wearing black: "I wear black all the time. I'm the 1st in this gym, so I didn’t see anyone wearing black." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 13, 2017

Tommy Heinson f’ing hated it..

And Markieff Morris threw it back in their faces after the game…

Markieff Morris on the Celtics' all-black stunt: "They want to be us so bad" — Mike Prada (@MikePradaSBN) May 13, 2017

But here’s a take that I just can’t stand…

The Celtics wore Black for the Wizards Funeral but it turned out they wore it for their own. It was a stupid amateurish move that backfired — Upton Bell (@uptonbell) May 13, 2017

There’s a lot of “that move backfired” talk today and it’s all a load of crap. If the Wizards stormed out to another huge lead… maybe I’d give you the “they were inspired by the black attire.” But they didn’t. The Celtics missed a ton of early shots and it wasn’t because of what they wore on the bus. They took a lead into the half and a five point lead down the stretch. None of that had anything to do with wearing black.

John Wall can say whatever he wants to say…

“It was in my mind throughout the game. I didn’t want them to come here, wear all black and basically call it a funeral in our home. We made some big plays, the ball went our way in the end and force a Game 7 at their place.”

…there’s zero chance that he was playing that whole game thinking about the Celtics wearing black. Dude shot 1-9 in the first half… don’t tell me it was on your mind.

I think the whole thing is silly, and if you’re gonna do silly, do it over the top. I propose the Celtics go full New Orleans jazz funeral procession and hire these guys to usher them in past the visiting locker room Monday night…

… I want Brad and the assistant coaches along with the dance team behind them with the umbrellas. It’s the absolute perfect absurdity to end this series.

And Finally….

After getting some tips from Kobe Bryant, Isaiah Thomas got some advice from a REAL legend.. Paul Pierce

Pierce reached out to Thomas before Friday night’s remarkable finish — before the Celtics blew a five-point lead in an instant and John Wall’s 3-pointer saved the Washington Wizards season. But in the wake of the wild conclusion, Pierce’s words feel most fitting now. “He told me that winning is hard,” Thomas shared Friday morning, hours before the Celtics dropped Game 6, 92-91. “You gotta take your bumps and bruises as they go. But if winning wasn’t hard it would be for everybody.”

Good perspective from the Truth… now… go out there and win Game 7, Isaiah.

