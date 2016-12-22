Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

It’s certain that the, uh, supreme confidence is a large factor in Thomas’ ability to stick pull-up 3-pointers in transition and drive among much taller and strong people. We therefore thought it would be appropriate to ask some Celts if their friend is the cockiest person they know. “I remember one guy, my roommate at junior college,” said Jae Crowder in the wake of the C’s third straight win. “He was a point guard from New York. He was very cocky like Isaiah. He had the same demeanor. He was little, too, but those guys’ confidence level is high. […] Avery Bradley didn’t hesitate when asked where Thomas ranks on the list of audacious players he’s known. “Paul was way cockier than that,” he said. “Paul Pierce? Hell, yeah. “Hey, G,” he called over to Gerald Green. “He asked me if I’ve known somebody cockier than IT. I said Paul. It’s not even close, right? “Paul Pierce, 100 percent confident in his game. IT’s just got heart. He’s confident in himself. Paul would talk (expletive) at you. Paul Pierce is what I call an (expletive) that backs it up. He can say whatever he wants to anybody, because he was unstoppable.”

Ever since Isaiah got a shout-out from Allen Iverson last month, I’ve been looking for ways in which to compare IT’s game to AI’s. Tuesday night in Memphis was the closest I’ve seen him come to Iverson, as Thomas completely imposed his will on an opponent in a “step over Ty Lue” kind of way. Iverson was probably more of an all-around scorer, which is saying something considering how well IT can fill it, but when it comes to confidence and swagger, the two are almost equals.

Amir Johnson calls is “little-man syndrome” in the above article. We’ve all played pick-up ball with little guys who can really hoop and at least 80% of them are incredibly cocky. According to teammates, IT fits this bill. Still, he’s apparently no match for The Truth as guys who played with him at different points in his career– Gerald Green in the middle and Avery Bradley near the end can attest. I wonder what Al Harrington thinks?

On page 2, Avery won’t be DPOY but appreciate his all-around game

Bradley, who said before the season that he believes he deserves Defensive Player of the Year consideration, hasn’t exactly had a dominant defensive season. That his defensive rating of 108.8 is the worst among Celtics regulars is downright confounding, especially for a team that is improbably 18.1 points per 100 possessions better when Bradley is off the court. But that speaks to the defensive responsibilities the Celtics have thrown at Bradley, especially when often paired with the offensive-minded Thomas. A closer inspection of Bradley’s individual defensive efforts shows that he is holding opponents to a respectable 46.6 percent shooting, or 2.7 percent above those players’ season average, according to the NBA’s tracking data. Narrow that search by quarter, and an interesting trend emerges: Bradley saves his finest defensive play for late-game situations. […] The defensive dip might simply be a byproduct of Bradley’s trying to impact the game in other ways this season, most notably on the glass. The 6-foot-2 Bradley improbably leads Boston at 7.4 rebounds per game (Horford is closest at 6.8). What’s more, Bradley’s defensive rebound percentage of 19.3 is far and away the best among Celtics regulars, with Horford second at 17.9 percent. Bradley ranks 39th in rebounds per game and 41st in scoring. He’s 20th in 3-point percentage (42.4 percent) among those who average at least two 3-point attempts per game. Oh, and Bradley is making a mere $8.3 million this season in the third year of a four-year, $32 million pact.

Avery Bradley had some words this summer about being an under-appreciated defensive stopper when compared to his upper-echelon peers. Through the first few months of the season his defensive numbers don’t back that up, even if he is turning up the heat in the fourth quarter.

Truthfully, it doesn’t really matter. What Bradley has done to improve his entire game proves to be far more important. He’s the third option in late-game situations and without his rebounding there’s no knowing how much worse the Celtics rebound differential would be. Bradley’s 2016-17 campaign is epitomized by the phrase: “giving the game what it needs.”

And finally, first time HOF candidates: who you got?

The “smallest guy on the floor” could be joining some giants. Muggsy Bogues — the 5-foot-3 dynamo who was, and is, the shortest player to ever play in the NBA — is among the first-time candidates for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, along with Rockets legend Tracy McGrady, and gritty Pistons star Ben Wallace. The full list of candidates eligible was unveiled Wednesday.

I think McGrady will come closest to getting in on the first ballot, and may be the only one of these three who gets in period. Bogues was awesome and an excellent defender and floor general, but I don’t think he belongs in the hall. Ben Wallace’s team contributions on those early-to-mid 00s’ Pistons’ teams shouldn’t go unrecognized, but I don’t think he had the longevity.

Thoughts?

