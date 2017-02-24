Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Through luck and expert foresight, Boston earned the right to be choosy at the trade deadline Thursday. The Celtics are 37-20, second in the East, sitting on a pick with a 25 percent chance of ending up No. 1 in the entire stinking draft. They can have max cap space this summer to chase Gordon Hayward, who famously played for Brad Stevens, Boston’s coach, in college. Few teams have been set up so well to do nothing.

Zach Lowe – ESPN

Patience isn’t big in Boston, but really: Did anyone expect this? The Celtics are 37-20, three games back of Cleveland and loaded with assets to deal. The Paul Pierce/Kevin Garnett era ended in 2013 and Boston spent all of one season — a 25-57 2013-14 campaign — bottoming out. Isaiah Thomas is an All-Star, Al Horford is locked in to a long-term deal and Avery Bradley — sidelined for most of the last two months with an Achilles’ injury — represents a sort of midseason acquisition that will help Boston keep pace with Toronto and Washington in the East. […] A trade is coming eventually. Oh, you will hear a lot about Fultz, Washington’s freshman point guard, about his offensive prowess, about how a Thomas-Fultz backcourt could terrorize the East for years to come. But Boston isn’t going to waste Thomas’ prime years grooming a replacement, and at 30, Horford only has a few prime years left. Celtics president Danny Ainge has built a team that is one LeBron James turned ankle away from being a conference contender, and he won’t waste an opportunity to construct a post-James heir. A star will come available, be it George, Butler or someone else, and Trader Danny will be ready to pounce.

Chris Mannix – Yahoo

Go ahead and let it out. Release the frustration with one primal scream. I know you wanted a blockbuster deal for a superstar at the trade deadline. I wanted it, too.

Rebuilding isn’t fun. I’ve had my impatient moments over the past few years. But you’re a fool if you don’t see the progress. And if two of the most prominent writers covering the NBA see the reasoning, you should too.

Expect more madness in mid-June when Chicago and Indiana might be forced to make a deal.

If the Celtics end up with the #1 pick, I’m not sure they’ll automatically deal it. Especially if they’re confident in their abilities to sign a star player (see Gordon Hayward) to improve the current team. You’ll have Fultz and Jaylen Brown developing and contributing as role players on a team that’s top 6 in the NBA.

And let’s not forget that sh*t happens. Age happens. Injuries happen. Egos happen. Front-office meltdowns happen. 3-1 collapses happen. There’s no guarantee super-teams are staying together for the foreseeable future.

On Page 2, can the Celtics add some rebounding help?

My gut tells me Bogut is a long-shot for the Celtics. Terrence Jones has decent numbers in New Orleans (11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds) but had to go when DeMarcus Cousins arrived.

I have no idea if the Celtics would consider Jared Sullinger (and vice versa). I just threw his name in there to rile you guys up.

And finally, Draymond Green vs Paul Pierce.

73 wins and u thought u was gonna win a title that yr 😂😂😂3-1 lead oops — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 24, 2017

I want to blast Draymond Gree for his lack of respect but what are the odds the Truth said something to elicit that response?

Either way, I’m growing tired of Green.