Markelle Fultz — The 6-4 guard is listed atop most every chart of best players available in this year’s draft, and most NBA general managers believe he is at least the leader in the clubhouse for the Celtics, who, of course, own the No. 1 overall pick. A couple of opposing execs went as far as to say the C’s were looking for protection when discussing this Nets pick in trades last February, wanting to be able to keep it if it wound up first in the lottery so they could take Fultz.

Boston Herald

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the Celtics will keep the #1 overall pick and draft Markelle Fultz. Everyone in the national media wants Boston to move the pick for Paul George or Jimmy Butler, but between Wyc Grousbeck’s comments on the long-term value of the top pick, Danny Ainge’s statements on Isaiah being able to play with anybody, and this Steve Bulpett report on Ainge looking for pick protection in trades, it’s apparent what direction the Celtics are leaning.

Part of me wants the Celtics to screw with the Lakers and leak information that they’re “having second thoughts on Fultz” and “are strongly considering drafting Lonzo Ball.” Ainge could nab one of the Lakers young players — like Larry Nance jr. — for the cost of moving back one spot, while still being able to draft their top target in Fultz. This is all a pipe dream. I can’t imagine the Celtics not keeping things simple, just taking the customary five minutes and drafting the guy everyone considers the top prospect.

This year’s consensus represents a stark contrast from last year’s chaotic pre-draft process. Everyone — from Dragan Bender, Jamal Murray, Buddy Heild, and of course Jaylen Brown — was discussed as a possible selection with last year’s number three pick. The popular option was to move the pick for Jimmy Butler, which nearly happened, but now seems like a less likely scenario. From the article:

Jimmy Butler — He’s been a Celtic target for two years at least, but word from around the league is that he’s become more of a “for the right price” guy. That could obviously be said about anyone, but the belief is that others like George are bigger prizes. Butler was the sole prize last year. Now when you add Paul George to potential trade talks, and factor the possibility of signing Gordon Hayward, Butler seems like less of a jewel. Gar Forman and John Paxon of the Bulls front office appear to have lost some leverage with Butler’s trade value. Regardless, he would be a great fit for the Celtics, even as he loses cache to Hawyard and George. Page 2: Regarding the Future Roster, Anything is Possible This isn’t a team of aging veterans worried about a closing window, or a pack of mid-career All-Stars who just learned they’re nowhere good enough. These Celtics are still embryonic, a barely formed entity with infinite possibilities. Of course, the Celtics expected to be back on this stage—title contention is viewed as a birthright around here—just not this soon. So when Ainge stopped in a hallway to reflect late Thursday, on his way out of TD Garden, you could sense the pain of the moment already starting to pass. And you could almost hear the gears turning as the Celtics team president pondered his next moves. “It was a very fun year,” he said, a rapid rise that was all the more enjoyable “because I know that it’s not a finished product.” Not finished, because for all of Isaiah Thomas’ heroics and Al Horford’s steadiness, the Celtics know they still need a top-tier star to lead them to the Finals. Not finished, because Smart and Terry Rozier are just 23 years old, and Jaylen Brown is 20, and even the veterans—Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder—are just 26. Not finished, because the Celtics are positioned to draft Markelle Fultz, an 18-year-old guard with All-Star potential, with the first pick in the June 26 draft. Bleacher Report

Here’s your daily reminder that the Celtics future looks incredibly bright, and the present’s not too shabby either. 27 other NBA teams want what the Celtics have. Finishing as one of the league’s top four teams is a hefty organizational accomplishment, but for this team, it merely represents a step in the right direction. Of course we’ll embrace this current group, but we know the top seed in the east and a conference finals appearance is not the final goal. In Boston, fans want a championship contender, and Danny Ainge is well on his way to building a roster that consistently will compete for championships.

