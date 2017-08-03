On page 2, Jaylen Brown enjoying his trip across the globe

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

On Nov. 17, 2012, the Celtics had a game against the Toronto Raptors. That day, as the players were filtering into the locker room, Darko knocked on Doc Rivers’ office door.

Like most of Darko’s coaches before him, Rivers did not see Darko playing a significant role on his team. To that point, through nine games, Darko had played a total of five minutes.

But Rivers liked Darko, liked having him in practice. So he welcomed Darko into his office and listened as Darko told him he had come to say goodbye.

“In the center position, if something goes bad for the team, you have [Jason] Collins, you have [Fab] Melo,” Darko said. “So I’m packed and going home.”

Darko recalls Rivers being stunned. “Darko, what are you talking about? Where are you going? You are going to play tonight.”

Darko was unbowed. “Doc, that’s it. I’m not playing tonight, I’m not playing ever again.

“Thank you guys for trying. It didn’t go well. I’m out.”

When Darko went into the locker room to tell his teammates, several didn’t seem to understand. He was leaving? Like, for good? For good, he told them. It was over.

Publicly, the Celtics said Darko had asked for his release so he could return home to be with his mother, who was sick. In truth, Darko’s mother had a minor illness — and recovered just fine — and Darko had been planning his exit for a while.

He first thought about leaving in Orlando, if he’s being honest, when they didn’t sign him to a contract extension. But Memphis gave him a $21 million contract because the Grizzlies thought they could fix him. Then, when that didn’t work out, he nearly left again, but the Timberwolves — even after he advised Minnesota not to trade for him — dealt for him anyway and offered a $20 million contract, convinced that they, in fact, were the ones who could bring out the talent everyone was so sure Darko possessed. (They weren’t.)

Finally Boston took its shot, stepping forward like the last in a line of children taking swings at an empty pinata.

“Everybody was trying to find a way to keep me,” Darko says. Leaving, then, even in the way he did, was the moment when he took back control.