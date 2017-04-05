Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

The Cavs (50-27) have won their last three games since losing five of seven and are now tied for first place in the Eastern Conference with the Boston Celtics with five games to go. Yes, the two teams play Wednesday night in Boston. Coach Tyronn Lue said his plan was to play the Big 3 (and everyone else). This is exactly what ESPN wanted. The rest of the league? Maybe not. “I just think for me, it’s just more important to try and get our rhythm you know, going down the stretch,” Lue said. “We won two in a row, big game tonight for us, especially being at home, and just see how guys feel. But you want to establish some kind of rhythm going into the playoffs and the guys know that, so just see how it goes.”

Cleveland.com – Cavaliers coast 122-102 over Magic, ready for Celtics showdown

Prior to Tuesday night’s game, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said that his plan, barring any unforeseen scenario, will be to use all of his players against Boston. The Celtics have been off since a breezy matinee win Sunday in New York and returned to practice Tuesday after taking Monday off. The team’s practice facility was overflowing with reporters and TV cameras in advance of the possible Celtics-Cavs showdown, but players did their best to downplay the hype building around the game. “It’s just another game,” said Thomas. “I think we’ve got to treat it like that. I mean being No. 1 in the standings, you don’t feel different. I don’t at least. I’m treating it like another game.” Thomas did note that winning the East goes through Cleveland while adding, “They’re the defending champions. It definitely goes through them and the whole world knows that. It should be a really good game and everybody’s ready for it.”

ESPN Boston – Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas says focus the same vs. Cavaliers with top seed in play

It’s still the regular season, but tonight’s clash between Boston and Cleveland feels like a playoff contest. The winner will take command of the top seed in the East. Yet, because of injury and the trend of players resting, we’re not actually positive who’s going to play and who might not.

LeBron James has sat out a half-dozen games this season, and after logging 52 minutes on Sunday and 37 more last night, he might just take tonight off too. At least that’s the speculation. But there was Ty Lue last night saying that he plans to play all of his guys in Boston, including Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, who’ve also taken some nights off this season.

When LeBron was asked about it last night, he was non-committal in the smug way that makes him so unlikable:

LeBron regarding the impending CLE/BOS game: "I've been to six straight NBA Finals—I'm the last person to ask about a regular season game." — Scott @ WFNY (@WFNYScott) April 5, 2017

On the Celtics’ side, Avery Bradley is expected to return from his two-game absence due to illness, but Jae Crowder’s status is unclear due to his mysterious elbow flare-up.

If LeBron does play, it’s kind of important that Jae does also:

Jae Crowder's status for tomorrow vs LeBron and the Cavs is a pretty big deal … #CelticsTalk pic.twitter.com/mFBUZYaa96 — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) April 4, 2017

Obviously, if certain Cavs rest, a Boston victory becomes more likely, but I hope everyone plays. That will be a true test of this Celtics squad, and a huge confidence-builder if they win. And if they lose, well, no one expected them to be on top anyway.

Related: CSNNE – Brad Stevens Thinks Stats Lie About Cavaliers Defense | Avery Bradley Returns In Time To Bring Defensive Presence vs. Cavaliers | Crowder Misses Practice, Status For Wednesday Remains Uncertain | Celtics Gear Up For Biggest Game Of Stevens Era

Herald – Jae Crowder (elbow) a game-day decision for showdown with Cavaliers | Celtics ready for Cavaliers, with or without LeBron James

Globe – Is Celtics’ game against Cavaliers big, or no big deal?

NESN – Isaiah Thomas Believes Celtics’ Matchup With Cavaliers Is ‘Just Another Game’

Providence Journal – Celtics hoping to have Avery Bradley back to face Cleveland

Cleveland.com – Kevin Love: ‘We need’ to play the Boston Celtics now

NBA.com – Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics clash for East supremacy

ESPN – LeBron James: ‘I’m not one to get caught up in the regular season’

MassLive – LeBron James before Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers showdown: ‘I’m the last person to ask about a regular-season game’

On Page 2: Tight standings, and not just at the top

After tonight, we might start to have some clarity about the standings. We don’t have any yet. Washington, Indiana and Cleveland won last night, while Toronto, Chicago and Milwaukee lost. There are clusters of ties from one through nine, including three teams with 40 losses each scrambling for the final two spots (remember that feeling, just two years ago?).

Sorta mesmerized by everyone being tied with someone in the Eastern Conf standings pic.twitter.com/Xh3JKG9LpR — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) April 5, 2017

At the bottom of the standings, Brooklyn isn’t cooperating with our plans for the No. 1 draft pick. They’ve won three straight and at 19-59 are just three games “ahead” of Phoenix and L.A. for the worst record with four to play. The Suns and Lakers are damn sure capable of losing all their remaining games, and if that happens:

The Nets would have to win their last four – one of them in Boston and two against playoff hopeful Chicago – to avoid the basement.

If Brooklyn wins three, all three teams could end up at 22-60 (the tie-breaker is a coin flip).

If the Nets win fewer than three, they are they guaranteed to have the worst record.

All of this is worrisome, but I just can’t see Brooklyn, as terrible as they are, finishing the season on a seven-game win streak. However, if they do, stock up on supplies because the apocalypse won’t be far behind.

And, finally: Plays of the Week

Check out this week's Top 5 Plays presented by @JetBlue pic.twitter.com/H9GybO8JP2 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 5, 2017

The Rest of the Links:

Herald – Celtics notebook: Isaiah Thomas in danger of reaching maximum number of technical fouls for season

MassLive – Guerschon Yabusele in the D-League: Snap reactions to Boston Celtics draft pick’s first two games

CSNNE – Celtics Draft Picks Shine In D-League Playoffs

Globe – What does the future hold? Isaiah Thomas got a peek

Washington Post – The Boston Celtics are balancing the East lead and a chance to compete for years