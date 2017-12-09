Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

After a back-and-forth fourth quarter Friday night, Boston fell when San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili drilled a stepback triple over wonderful defense with five seconds left. Still with a chance to tie, Boston freed Irving for a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer. Somehow, it rattled out, dooming the Celtics to a 105-102 loss.

MassLive

Well, what else can you say about that?

Afterward, Jaylen said this:

Jaylen Brown may have summed it up best: "We played good against a good team. But if we played a little bit better we could have won.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 9, 2017

And while that’s true, San Antonio’s victory last night was statistical noise. If the C’s win by three it’s the same thing. Games that are that close are only wins or losses because they have to be, not because either team was meaningfully better than the other. I know players like to think, check that, almost have to think that everything on the court is within their control, but you know what? It ain’t. There’s an element of chance in all of this–little bits of chaos that you can’t get out of the game, and that’s what makes it fun! And nerve-wracking!!

Page 2: Where Jaylen said he’d break out the Kareem Abdul-Jabbars…

…but they were more like the Kurt Rambises

The goggles won’t just be for show. Because of a contact lens issue (um, I’m going to guess sleeping in them, even though you’re not supposed to, ed.), Brown said he couldn’t open his eye when he woke up Wednesday morning. He has been advised to stay away from contact lenses for the time being.

MassLive

So what we need now is a special line of Celtics brand home-medical supplies. Get the Gordon Hayward signature walking boot, the Kyrie Irving face mask I and II (with larger eye-holes), and now the Jaylen Brown prescription specs:

Finally: Jaylen been hanging around Kyrie too much

Jaylen Brown on playing in goggles: "Like, it’s super clear. I don’t know how to explain it. It looks like 3D on my eyes. I don’t know like why that is, but it looks so clear. So I just have to get adjusted to it.” pic.twitter.com/qJa28cunUV — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) December 9, 2017

Chris Forsberg posted the tweet below right after Jaylen’s media availability:

I’m wondering how bad Jaylen’s contacts were if switching to goggles made that kind of an improvement.

Note to Ainge and the training staff: Maybe send the kid to an optometrist every now and again?

