Carrying four fouls and with his team losing all momentum, Thomas went into take-over mode, challenging all five Bulls defenders with a series of acrobatic drives, teardrops, and picturesque layups. Thomas was responsible for all 16 points in a 16-5 third-quarter-ending run, and the Celtics then punched in again to cruise to a 104-95 win, evening this best-of-seven series at 2. Thomas finished with 33 points — despite missing 8 of 9 3-point attempts — to go along with 7 assists and 4 rebounds. … On a night when Gerald Green was the second-leading scorer with 18 points, the Celtics desperately needed Thomas to be a superstar, and he was. He scored 17 points in 18 minutes, 42 seconds of the second half. The Bulls tried everything defensively against him, using 6-7 Jimmy Butler and pulling little-used Isaiah Canaan from the inactive list to guard him full court. It worked at times, but Thomas used his brilliant dribbling ability to split double teams and get to the basket. The Celtics trailed, 65-63, after a 40-18 Bulls run when Brook Lopez dumped in a jump hook with 4:35 left in the third quarter. The rest of the quarter read this way: Thomas layup, Thomas layup, Al Horford layup (Thomas assist), two Thomas free throws, two Thomas free throws, Thomas layup, Kelly Olynyk layup (Thomas assist), and Olynyk layup (Thomas assist). Boston Globe The Celtics looked vulnerable midway through the 3rd quarter. Isaiah Thomas received his fourth foul after charging into Isaiah Canaan. The Bulls looked dispirited at points during the first half but set the tone and played with energy after halftime. Like games 1 and 2, Boston was suddenly overwhelmed by Chicago’s rebounding and physicality, and the bench was about to cough up a 20 point lead. The Celtics trailed by two, the United Center crowd was roaring and the Bulls had all the momentum, but Thomas entered the game and couldn’t be stopped. Jimmy Butler couldn’t prevent him from getting to the rim and finishing at impossible angles. IT had a dazzling display of drives and finishes, and the Bulls never recovered. The Celtics closed the third quarter on a 16-5 run. Isaiah scored or assisted on all 16 points. Chicago knew he wanted to attack the rim. They had an all-world defender guarding him (Butler) and the rest of the defense sagged towards the paint for help. He still got to his spot on every possession and proved he was the best offensive player on the floor. We’ve seen this countless times over the regular season. Defenses look perplexed trying to stop the dynamic little guard. They load up the paint, but IT finds ways to weave through the defense and convert on difficult shots. It’s obviously been an emotional week for Thomas. Even if he played with grit and put up numbers in earlier games, he seemed to completely regain his swagger in game four. Page 2: Where Marcus Smart is in Jimmy Butler’s Head “As far as the Marcus Smart situation goes, he’s a great actor, acting tough,” Butler told reporters. “That’s what he does. But I don’t think he’s about that. I’m the wrong guy to get in my face. He needs to take it somewhere else, because I’m not the one for that.” MassLive Since the series shifted to Chicago, Brad Stevens has altered the game plan for defending Jimmy Butler. Jae Crowder guarded him for much of the first two games, while Bradley and Smart took more responsibility in games three and four. Butler shot only 7/16 and 0/3 from deep. He had 23 free throw attempts and 9 assists to go with 33 points, but none of it came easy. Smart and Butler got tangled up in the first half after a made basket. They both received technical fouls, and Chicago’s all-star wing was visibly frustrated with Smart’s physical play. Ask John Wall, Russell Westbrook, or Kyrie Irving what it’s like to go against Marcus Smart. He’s gotten under the skin of numerous star players, and Butler is the next victim. If anyone thinks Marcus is a “fake tough guy” or an “actor,” I’d like to direct you to a Baxter Holmes feature from before Smart’s rookie season. Both Smart and Butler had well-documented dysfunctional childhoods. By all accounts, they are two of the tougher players in the NBA. Butler couldn’t hold back his shade at the podium, and this should set up a nice battle for game 5.

