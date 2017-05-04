Via ESPN Boston:

Asked Wednesday before the Celtics’ off-day practice at the Verizon Center what Morris had said before Game 2, the typically jovial Horford had little interest in acknowledging Morris.

“I’m not going to give him any more play,” said Horford. “That’s it.”

Asked if he felt Morris shoved him into the stands as retaliation for the ankle injury that left Morris questionable until just before tipoff of Game 2, Horford wouldn’t bite.

“Again, I’m not going to give him the time of day,” said Horford.

Morris finished with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting with six rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes. He fouled out with 1:07 remaining in overtime.

Horford, who had 15 points and 12 rebounds over 42:32, did commend Morris’ effort, saying simply, “He had a good game. He helped his team.”